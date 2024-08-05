The Apprenticeshop in Rockland is holding its 21st Red Jacket Youth Regatta this Saturday, Aug. 10, in Rockland Harbor. This free event is an opportunity for young sailors ages 8-17 to showcase their skills and learn new techniques, and is appropriate for all skill levels. The deadline to register is Thursday, Aug. 8.

Sailors must report at 9 a.m. Saturday to The Apprenticeshop at 655 Main St. There will be a skipper’s meeting at 10 a.m., with the first race starting around 11 a.m. A barbecue and awards will follow the races.

Boats will be provided: a fleet of Optimists, 420s and four wooden Carney 8 prams built by The Apprenticeshop. Spectators can watch from the dock or from non-racing boats.

Register at apprenticeshop.funjoin.app/select-funbox. Each club, school or organization can initially register one pair of 420 sailors and two Optimist skippers. If spots are still available by Aug. 8, The Apprenticeshop may accommodate more entries.

The Apprenticeshop is an educational nonprofit — founded in Bath in 1972 — that is “committed to inspiring personal growth through craftsmanship, community and traditions of the sea,” according to the organization’s website.

