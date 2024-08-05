ST. LOUIS — Sean Manaea won consecutive starts for the first time this season, Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run double from the No. 2 slot in the batting order and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 Monday in the makeup of a May 8 rainout.

Manaea (8-4) allowed six hits in seven innings, struck out 10 and walked none. He has pitched 14 scoreless innings in his last two starts, giving up eight hits, striking out 21 and walking one. The Mets have won eight of his last 10 starts.

Ryne Stanek and Edwin Díaz finished with hitless relief in the Mets’ fourth shutout – all from July 11 on.

New York (59-53) won the season series 4-2 and holds the tiebreak advantage over the Cardinals should it be needed to determine a wild-card berth or postseason home-field advantage. The Mets are 10-7 since the All-Star break.

Jeff McNeil hit his 10th home run for New York, his sixth since the start of July.

St. Louis (57-56) has lost four of five and has dropped 16 of its last 24 games against left-handed starters.

Advertisement

Andre Pallante (4-6) gave up five runs and five hits, and had two wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings. He entered with a 0.93 in seven career relief appearances against the Mets.

Pete Alonso walked and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning.

Former Cardinal Harrison Bader was given an ovation before his first at-bat and hit an RBI double in a four-run fifth that included a double into the right-field corner by Taylor, who was moved ahead of Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Martinez and Pete Alonso in the batting order.

McNeill homered in the sixth off Shawn Armstrong, acquired from Tampa Bay on July 30 for outfielder Dylan Carlson.

NOTES

MARLINS: Miami designated outfielder Nick Gordon for assignment before a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Advertisement

Gordon hit .259 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 95 games, playing primarily in a platoon role against right-handers. The 28-year-old was acquired from Minnesota in February and had a $900,000 salary after losing in arbitration.

Miami, which began Monday at 42-70, has traded or released 13 players from its Opening Day roster.

DIAMONDBACKS: Catcher Gabriel Moreno left Monday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians because of a left groin injury.

Moreno reached base on an infield single in the second inning, then fell to the ground after reaching the bag. The 24-year-old Gold Glove winner remained on the field, writhing in pain, for several minutes before limping back to the dugout.

Moreno’s grounder initially bounced off the left foot of pitcher Logan Allen, who had been struck on the head by a Randal Grichuk line drive in the first. José Herrera pinch ran for Moreno and took over behind the plate.

Herrera is the only other catcher on the active roster. First baseman Christian Walker, normally the emergency backup, is on the injured list with a strained left oblique.

Advertisement

In 86 games this season, Moreno is batting .262 with five homers and 41 RBI.

DODGERS: Freddie Freeman returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup on Monday night after missing eight games to be with his ailing 3-year-old son who is out of danger after a serious medical diagnosis.

“I’m back,” he said, “so that means good things are happening at the Freeman home.”

After an initial diagnosis proved incorrect, Maximus Freeman was found to have Guillain-Barre syndrome, something Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, had never heard of. The rare neurological disorder occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system and causes nerve damage and muscle weakness.

“Seeing one of your kids on a ventilator fighting, it was hard,” Freeman said, his voice choking. “That’s the heartbreaking thing. No one deserves to go through something like this. I know you parents understand that. You’d switch in a second to take that pain, that suffering away from your kid in a heartbeat. When you feel hopeless, like Chelsea and I did, that’s hard.”

Speaking to the media, he cried at times and wiped his eyes and nose with a towel.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous