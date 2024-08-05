98th annual St. Peter’s Italian Festival and Bazaar

5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. Peter’s Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. portlandcatholic.org/bazaar

It’s time to eat obscene amounts of pasta, pastries and cookies at the St. Peter’s Italian Festival and Bazaar in Portland. Follow the Italian flags to the church grounds off India Street. Admission is free, and along with all the food, there will be games and live music from the Jim Ciampi Band, Patrick Tobin’s tribute to Frank Sinatra, and Jimmy Mazz’s tribute to Dean Martin.

Makers Market

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., Rockland. cmcanow.org

The Center for Maine Contemporary Art invites you to its annual outdoor makers market, where you’ll find more than 20 local artisans. Take your pick of contemporary crafts and functional art that you can add to your collection. As you peruse the offerings, live music from The Sirens and New Dance Radio will fill your ears. Grab a bite from the Taki Yatia Yaxisoba food truck or satisfy your sweet tooth at Dorman’s Dairy Dream ice cream truck.

8th Annual Gray Wild Blueberry Festival

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 24 Main St., Gray. wildblueberries.me/grayfestival

You don’t have to love blueberries to have a terrific time at the Gray Wild Blueberry Festival. Along with the Maine blueberry pie eating contest and wild Maine blueberry dessert bake-off, there will be arts and crafts vendors, a swing band, a community expo, gentle yoga on the lawn, corn hole tournaments, lawn games, a chainsaw carving demo and more. Bring the kids, because there’s also a spelling bee for 1st to 5th graders, a quarter-mile fun run, and if it’s a scorcher of a day, sprinklers will be on for frolicking.

South Portland Art in the Park

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Mill Creek Park, South Portland. artintheparkmaine.com

The geese will have to share Mill Creek Park on Saturday with about 170 artists and photographers during the annual Art in the Park show and sale. Several food trucks will be on site, and during the afternoon, there will be live music performances. Bring the young ones along, because Kids in the Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., has a beach vacation theme and includes activities from South Portland park rangers, South Portland librarians, and staffers from the Portland Museum of Art.

Maine Voices Live with Jonathan Lethem

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10, free for subscribers (use code PPHSUB). pressherald.com

Portland Press Herald staff writer Ray Routhier will be sitting down with author Jonathan Lethem. Lethem, who resides in Los Angeles and Maine, has written 13 novels, including “Brooklyn Crime Novel” and “Motherless Brooklyn,” the latter of which won the National Book Critics Circle Award, among other accolades. Lethem shares his wisdom by teaching creative writing and contemporary fiction classes at Pomona College in Claremont, California.

