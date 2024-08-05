The city of Portland and the Works Progress Administration repair the Portland Observatory in this photo, originally published in the Portland Press Herald on April 15, 1939. The observatory, located on Munjoy Hill, is 86 feet high and was built in 1807. In 1984, Greater Portland Landmarks took over management of the observatory and opened it for tours. The observatory was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 and was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2006. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives.
