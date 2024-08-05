If you’re heading to Acadia National Park to play tourist in your own state, it’s worth your while to visit Bar Harbor. The charming seaside town, which borders the park and is the area’s dining and lodging hub, combines scenic beauty and history. It has been hosting tourists and summer residents in grand fashion since the 1800s.

You could start with a history lesson by taking a tour of LaRochelle, a 1903 oceanfront summer cottage on West Street, which is also the headquarters for the Bar Harbor Historical Society. You can also see much of what the town has to offer by walking along Bar Harbor’s Shore Path, which follows the shore of Frenchman Bay from Ells Pier to Wayman’s Lane, passing by inns and historic homes.

Strolling just a few blocks downtown, you’ll find yourself surrounded by eclectic and interesting shops, including Willis’ Rock Shop, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars, and A Little Mad, a gift and collectibles shop. You can eat in a covered garden with a stream and a pond at Project Social Kitchen & Bar on Main Street. The place features small plates and the website says they love children and dogs. Or visit one of the town’s brewers, including Atlantic Brewing Co. or Fogtown Brewing Co.

