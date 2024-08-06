Join us on Wednesday, September 18 from 5:30-8 p.m. to celebrate the winners of this year’s Best of the Midcoast contest! The Times Record Best of the Midcoast is a community contest highlighting the BEST of what our area has to offer from dining and shopping to arts and entertainment.
We’re honoring businesses in the following categories:
Entertainment & Lodging
Food & Drink
Grooming, Health & Medical
Professional Services
Retail
Appetizers will be available, as well as a cash bar.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.