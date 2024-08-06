Museum seeks

community collections

The Brick Store Museum announced that it would mount an exhibit this fall that will showcase the varied collections of community members. Those interested in loaning a portion of their collection to the museum’s September exhibition is invited to contact museum staff at edirector@brickstoremuseum.org or call 207-985-4802.

According to a museum press release, about a third of people in America collect something. Some collectors take the traditional path; comic books, baseball cards or Star Wars and then there are collectors that gravitate toward the unique. The reasons and manner vary, like the football fan who collects memorabilia to express loyalty; or the stamp collector in search of the rare find. A collection can bring back memories of places and people or build a bridge between the skill and aspirations of previous generations.

Collectors young and old are invited to show their collections and passions through the community exhibit. Prospective collectors should send a response by Aug. 15 to take part in the exhibition.

Story sharing night

at Brick Store Museum

Cookie Davis, a local artist and laborer, is featured in the Brick Store Museum’s current exhibition, Bold Visions: The Folk Art of Collyer Bowen and Cookie Davis. Born Colman Davis before her transition to Dominique London in later life – nicknamed “Cookie” by friends and neighbors – she was well-known in the Kennebunks, and particularly Cape Porpoise. The museum will host a storytelling event on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. for anyone interested in sharing memories of the artist.

The free event will actively collect oral histories as told by participants, who will discuss the stories in an informal group setting in the museum’s gallery, facilitated by Sean Driscoll of BBsquared and Cynthia Walker, the museum’s director. Those interested in participating should RSVP at www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar or call 207-985-4802.

Art Guild of the Kennebunks

announces Awards Art Exhibit

The Art Guild of the Kennebunks announced that its Awards Art Exhibit is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16-18. The exhibit will take place at the Community House in Kennebunkport. The Community House is located at 8 Temple St. The exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A reception is open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Admission is free.

The exhibit features original artwork by 25 members of the the guild and will be available for purchase. Subjects include Maine scenic views, florals, seascapes, animals and a variety of other themes. Artists provide framed works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, pastel, pen and ink and mixed media.

“The Awards Art Exhibit is a special event and brings out the best of the guild membership,” said Robeert Milaschewski, incoming president of the guild, in a press release. “Judging the exhibit is Adrienne Kernan LaVallee, whose art is featured at the Maine Art Hill in Kennebunkport. Visitors will have an opportunity to select artwork for personal collections or as gifts for family and friends. Many works make wonderful memories of their time in the area. We invite all to attend this important art experience.”

Backyard Sunset, an acrylic painting in pointillism by Milaschewski, is the prize of the guild’s annual scholarship raffle. The raffle benefits an art student at Kennebunk High School with a $500 scholarship.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at any of the guild exhibits throughout the year. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.artguildofthekennebunks.com or call 207-337-4833.

Author will visit

Maine Classic Car Museum

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will partner with the Maine Classic Car Museum for the return of children’s author Chris Van Dusen on Saturday, Aug. 10. The event will be held at 2564 Portland Road in Arundel starting at 10 a.m. Van Dusen will read from his book, “Big Truck, Little Island.”

The event is open to the public, and entry fees will apply. To attend, RSVP at 207-602-6620. Child admission is free of charge, while adult admission is $12 per person.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and Van Dusen will be on hand to sign.

For more information, please visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Annual Porch Sale

at the Center

The Center, in Lower Village Kennebunk, will host its annual Porch Sale on Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Center is located at 175 Port Road.

The sale will offer a variety of housewares, including tables, chairs, bookshelves, artwork, décor and home accessories. The event is free, open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

For more information, call the Center at 207-967-8514 or email infor@seniorcenterkennebunk.org. The Porch Sale is a fundraiser for the Center with proceeds going toward its mission to be a welcoming meeting place for adults 50 and older to explore interests through programs, social connections, and volunteer opportunities in the community.

Republican Committee meeting

scheduled for Aug. 14

The York County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Alfred Town Hall.

The doors open at 6 p.m. with a business meeting planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. The meeting will focus on upcoming events, especially activities of committee at Acton Fair. Alfred Town Hall is located at 16 Saco Road in Alfred.

For more information, email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

Summer Concert

Series continues

Kennebunkport Recreation announced the third installment of its Summer Concert Series will be held on Aug. 15. The concert will feature the Ben Lyons Band and will be held at 20 Recreation Way, next to Consolidated School in Kennebunkport.

Festivities will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Event sponsors are Kennebunk Savings and Pack Maynard and Associates. Children’s activities will also be available.

In addition to live music from the Ben Lyons Band, attendees will have a variety of food options from some of the area food trucks, including Iron Clad East, Cargo Pizza, and KPort Bagels, who will serve its Italian ice. Local breweries Batson River and Banded Brewing will also be on-site.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy great music, and make lasting memories,” said Stephanie Simpson, director of Kennebunkport Parks & Recreation, in a press release. “We are grateful to our sponsors and all the local vendors who are helping make this night special.”

For more information, visit kennebunkportrec.com or call 207-967-4304.

Legion Post 159

hosts barbecue

American Legion Post 159 will host a drive-through barbecue at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

The barbecue will run until the food runs out, say organizers. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, bratwurst, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, jalapeno cornbread and a brownie. Donations are welcomed.

For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Downeast Brass at

Church on the Cape

Church on the Cape in will host a free concert featuring The Downeast Brass on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. The quintet of music educators performs in a wide range of styles. Founder Dwight Tibbetts arranges each number to feature high trumpet tones and full bass notes of the tuba. As music teachers, they seek to reach audiences of all ages with original programming that includes Dixieland, Pop, Light Classical and Patriotic numbers.

The concert is presented by the Keith McClelland Community Music Foundation as its inaugural 2024 concert. The foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to encourage, sponsor and support the performance and appreciation of quality music within the Kennebunks. The church, located at 3 Langsford Road in Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, email billsusie58@hotmail.com.

Mid-Week Music

gets the blues

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. when Jeff Wentworth (vocals, percussion), Tyler Hansen (lap steel guitar) and Dana Pearson (vocals, guitar, harmonica) present “Nothing But the Blues.”

The concert series takes place at Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St. The trio will play vintage and modern blues, from Robert Johnson’s “Love in Vain” to Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “The House is Rockin’.”

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

Fall Trail Fest

set for Sept. 21

Registration for the fourth annual Arundel Conservation Trust Fall Trail Fest is open. The event features a 5K, 10K, and half marathon trail run or walk and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21.

The half marathon starts at 9 a.m., the 10K at 10 a.m. and the 5K at 10:30 a.m. The courses are set on the the trust’s multi-purpose trail and Eastern Trail and features woodland and stream views.

​Runners will start at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot at 257 Limerick Road. All races return and finish at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot. Winners in each age group will be awarded a prize. Prizes range from fresh Maine lobsters to local honey.

To register, visit www.arundeltrust.org. Each participant will receive a race day T-shirt. Arundel Conservation Trust said details for the after-race party will be announced soon.

The event is held in partnership with sister organization, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust,. Kennebunkport Conservation Trust’s trail fest is scheduled for Oct. 6.

​All proceeds from the Fall Trail Fest support local conservation efforts.

Parking is located at Mildred L Day School (600 Limerick Road) where a shuttle will run every 15-20 minutes, starting at 8 a.m. The last return shuttle will leave at 1:40 p.m.

The trust also announced that the Kids’ Flow Trail Fun Ride & Race will return. It will take place alongside the Fall Trail Fest on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event is open to children age 5-12. The Kids’ Fun Ride will kick off at 9:15 a.m. In addition to the timed ride on the top half of the Flow Trail, this year’s fun ride will offer an advanced option for any rider who would like to be timed going the full Flow Trail. Riders can sign up for both race options.

Seaglass Chorale

seeks singers

Seaglass Chorale announced that it will start rehearsals for its upcoming Winter Concert. The concert will mark the start of the chorale’s 31st season. This year, Seaglass Chorale will celebrate with two events: The group will join the St. Anthony Franciscan Friary for its Christmas Prelude Candlelight Concert the first weekend of December; and on Dec. 13 and 14, will perform Stella Natalis by Karl Jenkins.

Seaglass Chorale will rehearse 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning on Sept.19 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Route 1 south in Kennebunk.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a non-auditioned adult choral group. The chorale represents about 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco, and other regional venues.

For more information, visit www.seaglasschorale.org.

Summer Band Blast 7

at Waterhouse Center

The Waterhouse Center, at 51 Main St. in Kennebunk, will rock once again on the afternoon of Aug. 25, when Summer Band Blast 7 kicks off at 5 p.m..

An afternoon of entertainment will be offered by local musicians including The Biddo Honeys, The Lisa, Jim & Byon Band, Dana Pearson, Gary Vail, Lincoln Continental, The Dock Squares, Gentlemen & Hooligans, Fugitive, and other special guests.

The free event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The show is a benefit for Community Outreach Services. Concert-goers are asked to bring a nonperishable food item or cash donation to help those in need in the local community. Patrons are encouraged to grab a chair and some dancing shoes and enjoy the event.

For more information, call Faith at 207-502-2883.

Legion Post 74

schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. Legion Post 74 participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Astro Society

hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Dates for upcoming Star Parties: Aug. 9 (rain date, Aug. 10).

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Land trust announces

nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

• Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

• Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

• Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

• Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule is subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

Future meeting dates are Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

