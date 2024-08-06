Although there’s normally a lovely ocean breeze here at the cove, it’s still been warmer than I like recently so I haven’t been in the kitchen much. This week I’m offering two easy, cooling salad recipes that can be prepped in the morning then left to chill in the refrigerator for serving later in the day with a tall glass of iced tea.

I like making a couple of different salads at the same time for the sake of variety as I move through the week ahead. These can be packed up in containers at a moment’s notice to take to the beach or to an evening outdoor concert. I also like having only one cleanup when the prep work is over and done with.

For both of these recipes, use the ripest tomatoes and make the other ingredients the freshest you can find. One of my summer enjoyments is visiting different farmers’ markets and stands, checking out all the various offerings. I head out with a cooler and a lose plan that also includes stopping for a homemade baked good or an ice cream cone. Oh summer in Maine, I love you so!

Pizza salad

1 large bunch (about 8 cups) Bibb or little gem lettuce, torn

2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered

1/2 cup colored peppers, slivered

2 tablespoons red onion, finely minced

1 cup pepperoni, salami, or prosciutto, julienned, optional

1 cup bocconcini (small mozzarella balls, cut in half) or 1/2-inch cubes of fresh mozzarella

8 large fresh basil leaves, chopped

3 cups marinated beans

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Hand-torn croutons

In a large shallow bowl, toss lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bocconcini, basil, and Parmesan. Toss in the beans with their marinade and serve with extra dressing and croutons. Yield: 4 servings

Marinated beans

1/2 cup red wine vinegar 2/3 cup olive oil 2 garlic cloves, halved Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste 16 fresh basil leaves, chopped, or 2 rosemary sprigs, left whole Shake of dried red pepper flakes 3 cups cooked beans (or 2 15-ounce cans cooked beans, such as cranberry, cannellini, or Great Northern, rinsed and drained)

In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil, garlic, salt, black pepper, basil, and red pepper flakes.

Set aside half of the dressing to use on the salad. Toss the remaining dressing with the beans, stir and cover. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour and as long as overnight, tossing at least a few times. Yield: 4 servings

Hand-torn croutons

4 cups torn (1-inch) bread pieces

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4-1/3 cup olive oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment.

Place bread on the lined baking sheet, sprinkle with garlic powder and salt. Drizzle on just enough olive oil to coat the bread pieces.

Stir then spread in a single layer and bake until crunchy and golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Yield: 4 cups

Lobster with shells

Kosher salt

Olive oil

1/2 pound small pasta shells

Kernels from 4 ears of corn

6 scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced

1 yellow or orange bell pepper, diced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 pound cooked fresh lobster meat, diced

3/4 cups mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

Freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup minced fresh dill

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add 1 tablespoon salt and a dribble of olive oil. Add the pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente. Add the corn to the pasta and cook for another 2 minutes, until the corn is tender.

Drain pasta and corn together in a colander then transfer into a large mixing bowl. Add scallions, diced pepper, tomatoes, and lobster, tossing gently to combine. Allow to cool slightly.

In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper until smooth. Combine with the pasta and mix well Stir in the dill. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for up to 6 hours to allow the flavors to develop. Check the seasonings and serve chilled or at room temperature. Yield: 8 servings

