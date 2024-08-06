Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a 540± SF retail building with additional mezzanine in the heart of Kennebunkport, Maine.

11 Ocean Avenue is in Dock Square, the central commercial area of historic Kennebunkport. The town was initially famous for shipbuilding, fishing and its elegant, turn of the century beach “cottages.” The property enjoys high volume foot traffic, especially during the May to October tourist season.

This circa 1900 building has served for several years to an art gallery, which will continue to lease the space through 2024 and is not part of the sale. The interior has been recently renovated, and the current owner has spent $72,000 restoring and/or replacing the pilings under the building.

The Dock Square district includes well know establishments such as the Kennebunkport Inn, The Boat House Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant, Hurricane Restaurant, Allison’s Restaurant and several boutique shops frequented by tourists and locals. The mouth of the river and ocean are about one mile away where lodging is available at The Nonantum Resort, the historic Colony Hotel and The Breakwater Inn with Stripers Restaurant.

Sale price: $699,000

11 Ocean Avenue is listed by John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact John at 207-772-8300; 207-450-8003 or john@malonecb.com.

