A one-time paper mill in Lincoln is slated to become the world’s largest energy storage system after the project won a $147 million federal grant, Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday.

It would be the first mill in New England to be repurposed into a battery system.

Mateo Jaramillo, chief executive officer and co-founder of Form Energy, a Somerville, Mass., energy storage technology and manufacturing company that’s a partner in the project, said the 85-megawatt multi-day battery system would have the most energy capacity of any battery system announced yet.

Energy storage is increasingly important as wind and solar power projects replace fossil fuels. Wind and solar are intermittent sources of energy that require storage that releases energy on windless days and at night. The Lincoln battery project will help Maine reach its goal of 400 MW of energy storage installed by the end of 2030, the governor’s office said.

The award is part of a $389 million regional grant to New England states funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to strengthen the regional electric grid and advance the deployment of clean energy. A regional proposal, Power Up New England, was selected through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Innovation Program. Power Up features upgrades to points of grid connections in Massachusetts and Connecticut to prepare the onshore transmission system for up to 4,800 MW of additional offshore wind energy.

Form Energy will deploy the storage project at the Lincoln Technology Park. Using iron-air technology, the battery will continuously discharge energy for up to 100 hours over four days. Iron-air batteries have the potential to store large amounts of energy at low cost with inexpensive and abundant iron and freely available oxygen.

