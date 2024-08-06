Grammy-awarded and Emmy-nominated Celtic fiddle star Eileen Ivers returns to Maine this summer to play at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Ivers has appeared with the London Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops and guest starred with over 50 orchestras. As an original musical star of Riverdance, a Nine Time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion and founding member of Cherish the Ladies, Ivers brings serious Celtic talent to the audience. She has also toured with Sting, Hall and Oates, The Chieftains, “Fiddlers 3” with Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Regina Carter, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola, and Steve Gadd, among others. She has performed movie soundtracks such as “Gangs of New York” and performed for presidents and royalty worldwide. Ivers has established herself as the preeminent exponent of the Irish fiddle in the world today and is one of the most internationally awarded musicians in the Celtic realm.

The Washington Post wrote that Ivers “suggests the future of the Celtic fiddle.” Ivers’ recording credits include over 80 contemporary and traditional albums. She is hailed as one of the great innovators and pioneers in the Celtic and World music genres. She has been called a “sensation” by Billboard magazine and “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” by The New York Times. “She electrifies the crowd with a dazzling show of virtuoso playing” The Irish Times wrote.

Advance discounted tickets are $30 and only available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Full price tickets are $35 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com. There are currently multiple ticket scams online, and ticket buyers are reminded to only purchase from the Opera House website if not buying advance tickets directly from the box office. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

