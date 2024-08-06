From demolition derbies and truck pulls to midway rides and live music, this year’s Skowhegan State Fair is set to offer all the summer fair classics.

While some things change each year, like the bands and rides, fairgoers can expect a similar lineup of events and entertainment as in recent years.

“It’s the same as last year,” said fair President Thomas Dillon about plans for the fair.

Touted by organizers as the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair, the Skowhegan State Fair returns Thursday for its 206th year. The 10-day fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 17.

The schedule includes three demolition derbies, two truck pull competitions, and seven harness races.

Highlighting the band lineup is 12/OC, a Portland-based country band that will play at the grandstand at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

On the midway, fairgoers can expect five rides new to the fair this year, according to Melvin Blaisdell, the fair’s vice president. Those include bumper cars, a “yo-yo” ride and a family-friendly elephant ride, said Anthony Piskura of Smokey’s Greater Shows, which operates the midway.

Then there are the dozens of agricultural and livestock exhibits and competitions scheduled throughout the week.

In a typical year, the fair draws about 100,000 people over its week-and-a-half run, Dillon said. But exactly how many people attend this year depends, of course, on the weather.

“I wish I could predict that, but I can’t,” Dillon said.

The National Weather Service’s long-range forecast calls for rainy weather for the fair’s opening weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby move through the region. Scattered showers are expected in the early part of next week, as of Tuesday’s forecast.

The fairgrounds, the entrance for which is off Madison Avenue near the Walmart Supercenter, open daily at 7 a.m. The midway opens daily at 1 p.m. and buildings are open noon to 10 p.m.

Admission is $15 on Fridays and weekends and $10 on other weekdays. On opening day — Thursday, Aug. 8 — and Tuesday, Aug. 13, admission is just a dollar.

Parking is $5 per car, per day. Various passes, discounts, and ride bracelets are available.

Find more information about the fair schedule, activities and admission at skowheganstatefair.com.

Blaisdell’s advice for those thinking of coming to the fair: “It’s a great time.”

