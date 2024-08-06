After 40 years, photographer Robert Dennis is still inspired by Kennebunkport. He finds something new through his lens every day, even if he has photographed the same location hundreds of times.

On the morning the Post talked to Dennis, it was cool and rainy, but if it was sunny, he said he would’ve been out photographing.

“This place really fascinates and inspires me,” Dennis said. “Even though I photograph every day, I’m still inspired.”

In 2017, Dennis published the first edition of “Reflections” with the help of his friend, Tom Bradbury, executive director of Kennebunkport Conservation Trust.

The book of local photographs was fairly successful, Dennis said, with all of the proceeds going toward the conservation trust.

This year, the pair began discussing a second volume, and when local store owners expressed interest in it, the book started to take shape.

A collection of photographs and thought-provoking quotes, “Reflections” is 178 pages with more than 200 photos, each depicting an inspiring scene in Kennebunkport.

“Kennebunkport has a great combination of history and beauty,” Dennis said. “The history, beauty, charm, and even the people here inspire me.”

The book is aptly named, Dennis said. He tends to focus on images depicting reflections, particularly boats reflected on the water.

But the title has a double meaning.

“We hope that because of the reflective quotations accompanying the photos, people will reflect on their life and how fortunate they are to live in this beautiful place,” Dennis said.

The inspiring quotations were all chosen by Bradbury, who was unavailable before the Post’s deadline.

“Reflections” is available for purchase at local shops in Kennebunkport and Cape Porpoise, as well as through the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust online.

All proceeds will benefit the conservation trust.

