The third of four Rockland Makers Market this summer runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The market will include 40 vendors selling their wares, from painting, prints, pottery, stained glass, and woodworking to cheese and meats, handwoven rugs and towels, clothing, books and more. There will be live music by Stan Farrell in the morning and Tom Giordano in the afternoon. Shift Wood Fired LLC is the food vendor.

Featured vendors include: Quarter Moon Farm, black garlic and black garlic vinaigrette and salts, loveblackgarlic.com; Burnished Leatherworks, leather totes, wallets, belts and more, burnished-leatherworks.square.site/; Seasmoke Ceramics, whimsical seaside pottery creations, seasmokeceramics.com; Ori-Anne Designs, artisan copper jewelry, keychains and bookmarks, tubular bead crochet statement jewelry, ori-anne.com; Nat Woolfe Studio, relief printmaking, including handprinted block prints ranging from tiny reduction prints and blank cards to larger hand-painted fine art, hand-drawn zines, fabric patches and stickers, instagram.com/Natwoolfe.

“We’re on our third market of the season, and the diversity of vendors just keeps getting better and better,” market producer Christa Zuber said in a prepared release. “We’re excited to welcome Quarter Moon Farm offering their black garlic, and to welcome back artists like Nat Woolfe Studio.”

Each market is unique with different makers attending. The last date this summer is Sept. 7.

In addition to the Rockland Makers Market at the harbor, a selection of makers can be found at the Sunday Strolls on Main Street on the third Sunday of each month through October from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit rocklandmakers.me/ or facebook.com/RocklandMakersMarket.

