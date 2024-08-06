FOXBOROUGH, Mass — The wide receivers inside the Patriots locker room are hungry. They feel overlooked. They’ve admitted to being motivated.

That doesn’t mean they still don’t need some help.

Last week, rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker took to Instagram to express their displeasure with a graphic that said Patriots pass catchers were the worst-ranked group in the NFL. Polk posted the image to his Instagram story with the captain, “Y’all screenshot this and remember.” Baker did the same, writing two words, “Mark it.”

“If you’re not with us right now, say where you’re at,” Polk said last week when asked about his Instagram post. “Because when things get rolling and things get turning around, don’t hop on the train.”

It’s been nine days since the two rookies expressed their displeasure and motivation with the internet. Since then, however, the Patriots have been involved in legitimate trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster deal to acquire Brandon Aiyuk.

According to a source, the framework of the deal is done, but the Patriots need to come to an agreement with Aiyuk on a new contract before the trade will be completed. The Patriots also have competition as NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that the Cleveland Browns also have the framework of a deal completed and are also negotiating with Aiyuk’s camp. On Monday, ESPN reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers were also invovled in trade talks for Aiyuk.

This potential Patriots deal would reportedly also include receiver Kendrick Bourne along with draft pick compensation. Bourne is well-liked inside the Patriots locker room – especially with his fellow receiver teammates.

The Patriots pursuit of Aiyuk is a no-brainer – even if it irks the team’s receivers. On Tuesday, after Day 11 of training camp, Tyquan Thornton was asked about the potential trade and if he feels like his position group is being doubted.

“The doubt’s always going to be out there. I’ve been doubted all my life,” Thornton said. “There’s nothing to it, man. Go out there and prove yourself right.”

That’s what the Patriots receivers need to do. They might be upset by their rankings or that people are calling for de facto GM Eliot Wolf to trade for Aiyuk, but the truth is – the Patriots lack a true No. 1 receiver.

Through 12 days in camp, that’s been very clear.

Tuesday was a good example. The Patriots leading receiver on the day was Jalen Reagor – who’s had a good camp. The best catch of the day came from Kayshon Boutte. Both have had solid numbers, but neither are roster locks.

Later in practice, Drake Maye tried – and failed – to lead his unit in a two-minute drill. The reason for the drive’s failure came due to the hands of his fellow receivers.

Maye’s first pass attempt hit Baker in the hands, bounced into the air, and was intercepted by cornerback Marcellus Dial. His next pass was then dropped when it went right through Baker’s hands. Maye’s attempt after that was dropped when it bounced off JuJu Smith-Schuster’s arms. His final attempt was deflected by undrafted safety Dell Pettus because tight end Mitchell Wilcox couldn’t get enough separation.

It was a disastrous end to Maye’s day and that was after the rookie started 5 of 6 in full-team drills and had two highlight-reel touchdowns in 7 on 7s.

The best thing the Patriots could do for Maye, and his development, is to acquire a star receiver. A move for Aiyuk would also be greatly beneficial to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“There’s always a sense of urgency to get good players,” Coach Jerod Mayo said on Tuesday. “Everyone talks about young quarterbacks and surrounding him with good players. Look, we have an older quarterback, and we want to send him in with good players as well. We’re going to put the best product or the best team out there.”

This year’s Patriots camp has featured two promising receivers in Polk and Baker. Baker had two rough moments on Tuesday, but he also caught a diving touchdown from Jacoby Brissett with Christian Gonzalez in coverage. The fourth-round pick is still raw in certain areas but has been the team’s best deep ball receiver.

Polk, the second-round pick, looks consistent and steady. He’s been reliable in the red zone and feels very similar to former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers. Both rookie receivers are having solid camps.

DeMario ‘Pop’ Douglas also looks like he could be a problem for opposing defenses, but he’s been limited for all of camp. K.J. Osborn has also had some nice moments and looks like a great fit for the locker room. At times, Thornton has been the team’s best receiver in practice. The team’s best receiver last season, Bourne, is coming off a season-ending knee injury.

The Patriots have some nice players but are missing a bona fide All-Pro-caliber player. That’s where Aiyuk comes in. Until somebody in New England proves themselves to be a legitimate Pro Bowl-caliber offensive weapon, people won’t stop doubting the group and the front office won’t stop trying to add talent.

If they acquire a talent like Aiyuk, it would also help the other receivers and free them up by pushing them down the depth chart. It would take pressure off the rookies, Polk and Baker.

Last summer, several Patriots receivers were irked by the team’s pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins. This offseason, the Patriots attempted to sign receiver Calvin Ridley. Now, months later, the front office is trying to convince Aiyuk to come to New England.

The current receivers might not love that, but until they prove otherwise, it’s the right path for the Patriots.

