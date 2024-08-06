Portland police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was reportedly hit by a train near Morrill’s Corner Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:13 p.m., police said in a post on X Tuesday night.

Portland Police were dispatched to Morrills Corner at 8:13 p.m., where a train reportedly struck a pedestrian, who has since died. No further details will be available this evening. A press release will be issued on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/eezetMnQn3 — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) August 7, 2024

The police didn’t identify the victim or say what train was involved and said no further details would be released until Wednesday.

