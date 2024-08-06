Police in Falmouth are investigating the death of a man who was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash.

Falmouth police officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near 106 Gray Road around 3 p.m., the department said in a statement Tuesday night. The name of the victim is being withheld until their next of kin are notified.

“When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a deceased male on the side of the roadway,” police said. “The vehicle involved had fled from the scene, not making themselves known to responding officers.”

Police said they found the driver and vehicle around 2 ½ hours later in a parking lot roughly half a mile from the scene of the crash.

Charges have not been filed, police said.

Gray Road was temporarily closed between Leighton and Mountain roads, the town said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have details about it is asked to call the department at 207-781-2300.

