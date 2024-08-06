Portland police provided an update Tuesday into last week’s shooting on Forest Avenue, but details remain scant.

Four people were transferred to the hospital following the shooting, police said last week. Among them was 54-year-old Susan McHugh, a Gray resident who succumbed to her injuries after arriving at Maine Medical Center. Her death has been ruled a homicide, police announced last week.

Police have not made any arrests, and “the investigation remains very active with investigators executing multiple search warrants,” police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Police searched a house in Gray in connection with the shooting on Friday but did not provide details of the search.

In Tuesday’s update, police said the other three victims were all males but did not provide personal details, including their names or potential relationships to McHugh or to one another.

The other victims included a 45-year-old from New Hampshire who was released from the hospital the night of the shooting; a 48-year-old from Yarmouth who was recently released from the hospital; and a 51-year-old from Gray who remains hospitalized.

Police have remained tight-lipped in the days since the shooting, despite increasing pressure by the media and the public to provide details.

“We have released very little information and realize the anxiety that this has caused the public. The decision to withhold the release of information is not taken lightly,” police Chief Mark Dubois said in the statement. “We release information after consultation with the investigating detectives and prosecutors with the attorney general’s office. The decision is made after weighing several factors and is a collaboration between everyone involved.”

Dubois said there are more than a dozen investigators working solely on investigating the shooting.

McHugh died from a gunshot wound after being brought to Maine Medical Center. Friends described her as a friendly, social woman who loved her children and grandchildren.

She was loved in the Portland restaurant and bar community, which she grew close to while her husband worked as a bouncer at Fore Play Sports Pub and other bars downtown, said her friend Rochelle Albert. McHugh often joined her husband at work and always made others feel important.

“There was not a bad bone in this woman’s body,” Albert said. “She was just such an amazing woman. I never thought I would lose someone to a tragedy like this or in this way. It feels very tragic, and it feels a little unfair.”

Her former neighbor Nicole Barter said McHugh was proud to buy her first house. Barter said she helped maintain McHugh’s garden, which was ripe with perennial plants and vegetables.

Barter said she often saw McHugh playing in the yard and swimming in the pool with her grandchildren.

“What really sticks with me is how much she loved her family,” Barter said. “She was all about family.”

