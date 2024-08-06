American pop artist Michael Albert returns to Bowdoinham to run his hands-on collage workshop for all ages (school age and up) from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

All participants will be able to create their own collage using the same materials Albert uses to create his masterpieces. That means cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer packages, including cookies, crackers, tea boxes, soda cartons and the like. Bring some boxes to add to the pile (not mandatory — the center will provide material), and Albert will show you how to turn it into a work of art.

There will be a free poster giveaway and signing for all participants. Register at merrymeetingartscenter.org. Classes are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis; the suggested donation for this event is $15.

