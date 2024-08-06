Rockland Public Library presents a free concert by the Penobscot Bay Orchestra at 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 on the library lawn.
The Penobscot Bay Orchestra, based in Camden, is a community orchestra with the goal of supporting fundraising activities and bringing the joy of live music to the public. Players come from all over the Penobscot Bay region. Directed by Deirdre McClure, the PBO has been performing for the community since 2021.
This summer, the orchestra’s concert music includes Shostakovich 5th Symphony, 4th movement; Strauss waltzes; and more.
All ages are invited to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs for seating. The rain date is Aug. 27.
Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.
