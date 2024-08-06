BASEBALL

Isaac Coffey struck out 11 in five scoreless innings and Alex Binelas hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Altoona Curve, 7-0, in an Eastern League game on Tuesday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Coffey allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter to earn his ninth win of the season for Portland, which has won 10 of its last 11 games.

Blaze Jordan was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI for the Sea Dogs. Roman Anthony added two hits and scored twice.

Kristian Campbell had a single, a walk and scored twice, extending his on-base streak to 22 games.

MLB: Billy Bean, who became the second former Major League Baseball player to come out as gay in 1999 before becoming the sport’s senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, has died. He was 60. Bean died at home on Tuesday after a yearlong fight with acute myeloid leukemia.

Advertisement

TELEVISION

NBA: Charles Barkley intends to remain with TNT Sports through the remainder of his contract.

The Hall of Fame player announced Tuesday that he will not retire next season, reversing the announcement he made in June during the NBA Finals.

Barkley said at the time that the 2024-25 season would be his last on television, no matter what eventually happened with the NBA’s media deal negotiations. He signed a 10-year contract extension with TNT Sports in 2022.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports, has sued the NBA in New York state court after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its new 11-year media rights deal, which will begin with the 2025-26 season

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

NFL: Detroit Lions defensive back Emmanuel Moseley is out indefinitely after he was injured in a joint practice with the New York Giants.

Lions Coach Dan Campbell said that Moseley could potentially return late in the season.

ESPN reported that Moseley tore a pectoral muscle.

• Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Green Bay Packers as the Browns continue to take a cautious approach after he underwent right shoulder surgery in November.

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced his plans with Watson before Tuesday’s practice, which was moved indoors because of rain and high winds. There were several tornado warnings across Northeast Ohio.

Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the Browns and make his debut with the team after signing as a free agent in March.

Advertisement

• Kyler Murray won’t play in the Arizona Cardinals’ three preseason games as the team tries to keep the two-time Pro Bowl selection healthy heading into the upcoming season.

Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that he likes “how the offense is operating and I think he will get done everything he needs to get done to be the best version of himself on opening day.”

The 26-year-old Murray missed roughly 11 months over the past two seasons after tearing the ACL in his right knee in a game during the 2022 season. He missed the first nine games of last season before returning.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The New York Knicks have chosen Jalen Brunson as their captain, the team’s first in six years.

Brunson quickly became one of the team’s leaders after arriving in 2022 and on Tuesday was selected as the 36th captain in franchise history. The Knicks hadn’t had one since Lance Thomas in the 2018-19 season.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka has suffered a season-ending knee injury for the third time in four years, Coach Matt Rhule announced.

The 6-foot-10, 315-pound junior was in line to be the starting left tackle. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Monday during a one-on-one drill.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Europe overhauled its Ryder Cup qualifying criteria for the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black, creating a single points list for the leading six players that gives them a chance to earn points at PGA Tour events.

The previous system allowed for three players to qualify through world ranking points earned a year out from the matches, and three players from Race to Dubai points earned at European tour events.

Europeans previously could only earn world ranking points at PGA Tour events.

Players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, can earn points primarily at the majors. They also would be available for the six captain’s picks provided they remain European tour members by paying fines to play LIV events.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous