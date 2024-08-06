POLAND — Maine State Police identified the victim of a Friday night shooting on White Oak Hill Road, according to a Tuesday news statement.

Richard Tayman Jr., 51, of Oxford was killed Friday evening from a single gunshot wound, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have not yet named the alleged shooter, but have identified and are in contact with a suspect.

“The individual responsible for the shooting is cooperating with the investigation,” Moss said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Several Poland-area police departments and Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Poland Fire Rescue Department at 33 Poland Corner Road around 9 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a shooter who fired several rounds into a car earlier that night.

Police discovered a shooting occurred over an hour beforehand at 7:50 p.m. at the White Oak Hill Road residence.

Witnesses at the fire station said police were examining a vehicle with two flat tires and several bullet holes.

State police have not yet released the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Additional information will be shared when appropriate, Moss said.

