Breeze Airways is adding a new route from Portland to Sarasota, Florida, this fall.
Beginning Nov. 20, the airline will operate flights from Portland International Jetport to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Breeze already operates flights from Portland to four other locations in Florida: Fort Meyers, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.
Sarasota is the fourth route from Portland the budget airline has announced this year. Breeze begun service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and Jacksonville on May 24, and to Westchester-White Plains, New York, on June 20.
Sarasota will be the 11th destination Breeze flies to out of Portland.
The low-cost carrier, founded in 2018 and launched in 2021, focuses on creating routes between small airports in the U.S.
Paul Bradbury, director of the jetport, applauded the new route in a news release Wednesday.
“We are thrilled to add Sarasota to our list of non-stop Breeze destinations,” Bradbury said. “Breeze has been an incredible partner adding ten destinations in a little over one year. We are grateful for their continued investment in our market.”
