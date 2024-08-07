A popular road race to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard is set for the morning of Aug. 24.

The 14th Annual South Portland Food Cupboard and St. Maximilian Kolbe 5K Road Race and a free kids fun run will take place at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road in Scarborough.

Last year the race raised more than $6,000 for the food pantry, which supported 240 families with a month’s worth of food, according to a press release from event organizers. The pantry provides essential food and supplies to hundreds of families in South Portland and Scarborough.

The event is sponsored by St. John Paul II parish Knights of Columbus. Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The kids run starts at 8:30 and the 5K walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Online registration fee is $30 and includes a T-shirt if participants register before Thursday, Aug. 15. Day-of registration costs $35. Prizes and medals are awarded for winners in various age groups.

To register, and for more information, go to runsignup.com.

