The recent column about the professional wrestlers who introduced Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention (“When Hulk Hogan talks, brother, we’d better pay attention,” July 31) raises a significant irony. Professional wrestling, of course, is staged; the conflicts and the violence are not real. So, having these wrestlers tout their toughness and attribute toughness to former President Donald Trump simply points out that both are fakes.

In fact, like the wrestlers, Trump is best understood as a performance artist. Just as professional wrestlers simulate anger, outrage and violence to provide emotional satisfaction for an audience, so does Trump spout off against his imagined enemies, fan the outrage of his audiences, and call for political violence for the same purpose. It is impossible to know what he really believes, and even he forgets his promises from week to week.

Just like Hulk Hogan before him, his purpose is to entertain and to provide his fans with an emotional outlet. Let’s hope not too many of them believe that all this is real.

Kevin Smith

Oakland

