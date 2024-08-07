Handling immigration

I am writing to commend Hubbard C. Goodrich for writing an excellent commentary concerning the immigration problems facing the world and our country in particular today. His article appeared in the Aug. 6 edition of The Times Record.

Mr. Hubbard gives excellent background information to help one understand the complex issues involved in immigration. He admits there is no clear solution, however, he does not believe building walls is the answer. He asks if there aren’t alternatives such as giving support to countries where citizens are in such dire need of help with housing and food. I agree, no more bricks in the wall.

Interestingly, on the front page of the Tuesday edition of The Times Record, the lead article is titled, “Pastry maker clears the way for immigrants seeking jobs.” A well written, informative article reporting on the efforts Michael Gagne is making in helping New Mainers be able to have jobs and once they are employed in his bakery he is helping with transportation, education and other services needed for these fellow human beings be able to work and contribute to our society.

Both articles are worth reading, as I believe they are informative and helpful in educating us on a very important issue concerning us as caring, fellow human beings.

Nancy D. Bliss,

Brunswick

Best vote for the economy

If you are concerned about inflation and your financial situation, it would be best not to vote for Trump. He is proposing a 10% tariff on everything imported to the United States and a 60% tariff on imports from China. Experts predict this would cause a 2-3% rise in inflation. This would impact each household to the tune of $2,000. If the price of imports goes up, then products made in America will also be more expensive because American producers will raise their prices. This is how the market works.

If you are interested in buying a home or traveling, realize that his deportation plan will make these endeavors more expensive. Twenty-three percent of the construction workers and 21% of the maids and housekeepers in the US are undocumented. The construction industry and the hospitality industry will both shrink without our undocumented workers. America is really at full employment now, with more people working than in decades. There is no one to replace these undocumented workers if they are deported unless our retired population goes back to work which is rather unlikely. Also finding and deporting undocumented immigrants is a very expensive process.

Some newspeople say he does not really mean to do this, but if you listen, expelling immigrants and passing tariffs are his two major campaign promises. With his plans, inflation will increase and growth will go down which equals stagflation.

Nancy Hasenfus,

Brunswick

