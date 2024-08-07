SPRINGVALE – Judith Carolyn Stansfield Jagger passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 26, 2024, at Summer Commons in Sanford.

Judy was born and raised in Sanford, the daughter of Avis and Cyril Stansfield.

Early elementary education was at her beloved Edison school, where she began making some of her best friends that she had throughout her life. Spending winter days on Number 1 Pond ice skating, and hours in the summer riding her bicycle, and many fun activities with her father and friends went on for her entire childhood. As a graduate of Sanford High School, class of 1956, Judy was an involved student in several school activities and clubs as well as a favorite activity, being a part of the high school Band, playing the French Horn. Judy’s busy high school years were spent loving school and friends. It was during this time that she met the true love of her life, Charles Thomas “Tom” Jagger. They dated all throughout high school attending proms, dances, and going to a favorite place, the Ogunquit Play House. Judy worked as a waitress at the Kennebunk Howard Johnson’s during the later part of high school, while Tom was a chef there.

Judy is a graduate of Nasson College, then located in Springvale, majoring in Secretarial Sciences. Tom is also a Nasson graduate. Their college years were filled with studying and lots of fun. Judy and Tom spent fun afternoons together with others in the several local soda shops located on Main Street, and involved in homecomings, plays and more. Judy was taken by Tom on Sunday car rides with ice cream floats included, in Tom’s ever changing vehicles, with his hunting dogs in the back seat. Their courtship was one of love, laughter and so many wonderful experiences.

Married on June 20, 1959, at the United Methodist Church in Sanford, they began their lives together. After their wedding, Judy began her outside working career at Seamloc in Sanford as an Executive Secretary. She enjoyed her time there, and had thoughtful memories of the special people she worked with. Judy worked outside of the home until the birth of her first daughter, Kim, in 1960, and then became a loving stay at home mom forever. Daughter, Kathy, was born in 1966, and by then, the family was an integral part of the neighborhood they lived in.

There were endless neighborhood kids always at the house playing games, sledding, building snow forts, playing baseball, tents on the clothesline, playing Barbies on the front porch, and birthday parties for all of the neighborhood kids to attend. Judy thrived on this, and always had on hand, the homemade popsicles that were made in Tupperware for everyone.

Every weekend there would be a trip out to dinner on Saturday night, with most of them at the restaurant, Howard Johnsons in Wells. Judy would ask her daughters “are you going to have the super sailor meal?” This meal consisted of fried clam strips, peas, and french fries, all on a divided children’s plate with a character in each space. For dessert came a scoop of ice cream in a favorite flavor. What fun was always had, especially when getting to sit a table with a view of the ocean. One of many wonderful traditions.

There were several elderly people in the neighborhood, each with no family, who quickly became friends of Judy and Tom. Judy always made sure they were included in all of their family gatherings, holiday meals at home, and many summer cookouts at the camps on Mousam Lake. Judy and Tom took care of them and Judy made sure they felt a part of the family.

Sunday night suppers began when Kim and Kathy were young, to include grandparents, eventually boyfriends who became husbands, then grandchildren and always friends of anyone. Tom would prepare the meals and Judy would do the rest. Anyone was welcome, ‘just let me know you’re coming’, Tom would say. These suppers went on until four years ago. So many people joined their table over all of these years.

Judy and Tom’s beautiful camps on Mousam Lake were an incredible place to spend all of their family summers growing up from being very young children throughout their adult lives. Judy treasured the entire family living at the lake every summer with Judy’s parents, their so loved step-grandmother, Louise, children, and then grandchildren as they arrived.

The camps at Mousam Lake were a place and way to show her love of family, friends, neighbors. There were countless summer BBQ parties over the years, birthday parties, two wedding receptions and more. Each bringing the joy and love of family and friendships and memories. Although she was not a Rotarian, she was a lifetime supporter of the Sanford-Springvale Rotary Club fundraisers and events, with Tom immersed in the organization as well as Kim, and many of Judy’s lifelong friends.

In later years, Kim would make a huge Sunday morning breakfast for all my family. Judy would be one of the first ones always to walk over in her bathrobe and slippers, and come up on the deck with her coffee cup in hand. The rest of the family following behind. She was always the first to have pieces of bacon, that treat she so loved. Judy always loved her coffee, and the quiet mornings with the family at this special place.

As her daughters grew, went to college and married, she was a part of it all. She was so proud to organize two beautiful weddings with people that were loved by all. Judy could not have been happier that each of her daughters purchased a home on the same street as she and Tom. In 1991, both of her grandchildren were born in June of that year, only 15 days apart. Jonathan and Ashley became her new way of helping, as she began to take care of them both daily when they were only 6-weeks old. “Grammy” went from caring for them as babies, toddlers, and being totally involved in St. Thomas School in Sanford where the both attended from kindergarten through 6th grade. She made sure there was a school supply shopping trip with them each year which went on through their college years. She also purchased plenty of supplies for the school. She loved volunteering in the school office, and made many beautiful new friends in her time there. She and her school friends had lots of fun, and Judy quickly became like a Mom to the school children. Judy continued on her volunteering at the school for 19 years, a long time after Jonathan and Ashley had moved on to junior high and high school.

As the grandchildren went through junior high, and high school, she was the “Grammy ride” which turned from car seats and a double stroller, to picking them up from school and transporting them to after school sports, and activities. This was her start to driving a mini van to accommodate them and as many friends who needed rides, including her beloved dog, Lucy. She loved it all, and always was ready to attend anything Jonathan and Ashley did, and fundraisers they brought home, or delivering forgotten homework assignments, field hockey sticks or golf clubs to the high school. People still recall hearing Judy shout “Good girl” as Ashley was playing a field hockey game, and “Good boy” to Jonathan as he played baseball. Everyone at the games knew it was Judy and her voice expressing love to her grandchildren. Her grandchildren cherished their Grammy as much as she cherished them. When both were getting ready for college, the school shopping trip tradition continued, now not with crayons and rulers, but with laptops and comforters. Call Grammy from school if you need anything, she would say, your grandfather will drive it right up!

Throughout the years there were many family vacations beginning when Kim and Kathy were young, and all the way through when Jonathan and Ashley were in college. Family trips to Bermuda when Kim and Kathy were growing up, through the time her grandchildren were 5, and many Caribbean cruises including grandchildren through their college years. The memories made were wonderful conversations she had up to her passing.

Judy and Tom also made their own time for travels including Europe, one of those trips, before women were allowed to attend Rotary meeting in Europe, Tom had to write a letter in advance to the District Governor in Germany to ask permission, and to see if there was any way his wife could attend. Tom explained that community service and people were so important to her, and that she would be honored to attend. Tom received a formal letter stating that she would be able to attend. They were met at the Rotary club meeting door and welcomed in. By the end of the meeting, German Rotarians were chatting with her, and asking her what it was like to be a Rotarian’s wife in America. She has a wonderful time, and Tom just sat back and watched her with pride. Her caring and outgoing personality was with her wherever she went.

Judy was always full of fun, loved people, with everything from a large event to a conversation with someone in the grocery store. She had the most beautiful smile, was always making people feel comfortable, laugh, welcome, and engaged in a conversation just about anything. Her heart was always full of love for her family and anyone else she could lend a helping hand to.

Judy’s life with the love of her life, Tom, was filled with joy, happiness, memorable experiences and adventures. The loss of her young son-in-law, Daniel LaChance, was of immense heartbreak to her, but managed it as with other heartbreaks she had overcome, with grace and love. Judy always said that life is not fair, but we keep on living it with faith, and move forward.

Judy was a beautiful soul, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. Her life consisted of all things that were giving, caring, and making a difference in lives of others. She lived life to the fullest, and never left anyone out.

Her caring also included volunteering for many committees and organizations included, but not limited to: Regional Chairwoman for the March of Dimes, Meals on Wheels home deliveries, board member for the Southern Area Agency on Aging, North Parish Church Committees including the annual church fair, St. Thomas School, Order of Eastern Star – Ruth Chapter #14, St. Georges Episcopal Church annual fair committee, Sanford-Springvale Rotary Club “Rotary Ann” Substitute Teacher at the former Edison school, Town of Sanford voting Committee and voting ward member, SHS Class of 1956 Alumni Reunion Chair, Board of Trustees Nasson Alumni Assn. and various town committees, which included the Town of Sanford street light committee.

Judy was predeceased by her parents Avis Varney Stansfield and Cyril Stansfield; her son-in-law, Daniel LaChance; her husband, C. Thomas “Tom” Jagger; special aunts, uncles; and many treasured friends.

Surviving members of her family are daughters Kimberly Susan Jagger LaChance and her partner Steve Ford, Kathryn Anne Jagger Brock, and her partner Gerald Day; grandchildren Ashley Victoria LaChance; Jonathan Thomas Brock, his wife Catherine Ann Brock, and a great-grandchild, Clara Ann Brock.

A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a time of laughter and smiles, accompanied by a light luncheon, including desserts made of chocolate which were Judy’s favorite.

Should anyone wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider

St. Thomas School

69 North Ave.

Sanford, ME 04073

Tel. 207-324-5832

Please include “In memory of Judy Jagger”

