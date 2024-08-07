Hires, promotions, appointments

Blake Hamel was promoted to assistant vice president, commercial services officer at Maine Financial Group, working at the Scarborough office. He has been with the company for five years.

Joe Atwood of Falmouth was hired as a broker/sales agent at The Dunham Group. He is the owner of X-Golf, a virtual golf and sports bar franchise in Portland, and cofounder of Wander and Long Woods Preserve, a farm-to-table restaurant in Cumberland.

Liza Quinn joined Mission Broadband as a consultant. She has over two decades of marketing and management experience. She previously worked as the director of product management and market planning for GoNetSpeed, and before that worked at Tilson Technology Management.

Travis Carpenter was hired at Sevee & Maher Engineers Inc., a civil and environmental engineering consulting firm, as a senior geotechnical engineer. He has over 30 years of geotechnical engineering experience.

Giving back

Norway Savings Bank celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Forest Avenue branch, and in honor, will donate $2,024 to be split among four nonprofit organizations: The Root Cellar, Ruth’s Reusable Resources, Maine Children’s Cancer Program and Portland Wheelers.

Granted

KeyBank Foundation has given Preble Street a three-year, $300,000 grant commitment to support its Site-Based Housing First programs to address chronic homelessness in Maine.

