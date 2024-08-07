Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin previewed Friday night’s preseason opener Wednesday morning and announced QB Russell Wilson won’t play against the Texans as he continues to work back into practice from his calf injury. Justin Fields likely will play “a couple series” with the first-team offense, Tomlin added.

“It very much is a competition,” Tomlin said of his quarterback situation. “What happens in-stadium is weighted heavier than what happens in a practice setting because it’s more game-like.”

So, with only two or three possessions, can this still be an audition for Fields with Wilson watching from the sideline, as he has for much of their time at Saint Vincent College?

“I think everything is an audition,” Tomlin said. “Everything that we do is an audition, not only for him but for others.”

JETS: New York activated wide receiver Mike Williams from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday after he passed his physical.

Williams, who signed with the Jets as a free agent in March, tore the ACL in his left knee in the third game last season while with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a strong start before the injury, catching 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown.

In seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards while averaging 15.6 yards a catch with 31 TDs.

COLTS: Receiver Josh Downs was helped off the field after injuring his ankle Wednesday at training camp then left the practice field on a golf cart.

Coach Shane Steichen did not provide details of the injury immediately afterward. The former North Carolina star was injured when he was tackled from behind by safety Nick Cross. Steichen scolded Cross after the play and later acknowledged players need to do a better job avoiding injuries in practice.

RAVENS: Cornerback Arthur Maulet is having his knee scoped, Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Harbaugh said Maulet’s issue shouldn’t be a long-term one and the team will revisit it as the start of the season gets closer. The 31-year-old Maulet is entering his second season with the Ravens. Maulet played in 14 games last season, starting three. He had one interception.

FALCONS: Wide receiver Rondale Moore was carted off the field with a leg injury during the team’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

Athletic trainers placed an air cast on Moore’s leg as both teams immediately rushed to be near the injured player. Falcons players knelt while Moore received attention. The practice, nearing its conclusion, ended and Moore was transported to a nearby facility for evaluation.

FINES: The NFL has fined the Giants and Lions each $200,000 for multiple fights that broke out at joint practices between the teams this week.

