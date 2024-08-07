Outside of the whitewater world, most people are unfamiliar with a shredder. The two-person, high-performance, inflatable vessel propelled by long, single-blade paddles is a favorite among many seasoned whitewater boaters.

The shredder was invented by Tom Love, a well-known River Guide in the Pennsylvania whitewater community of Ohiopyle. In 1992, the first shredder was tested by Love and a friend on the loop section of the Lower Youghiogheny River, which flows through Ohiopyle. Eminently confident of the new vessel, they plunged down the almost 20-foot Ohiopyle Falls on that maiden voyage and survived.

Love designed the shredder to navigate the Upper Youghiogheny in nearby western Maryland, a steep technical Class IV/V descent. Shredding soon became a frequent part of the sport with whitewater enthusiasts in that area. I was with a longtime friend, Don Skolfield, when he traveled to Ohiopyle to purchase what I believe was the first shredder introduced to Maine in the spring of 1996.

Later that year, my wife, Nancy, and her friend, Carolyn Young, paddled Don’s shredder on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. They were hooked and soon purchased their own from Love. Since then, shredding has been a common form of whitewater transportation in our paddling circle.

The shredder is now a popular whitewater boat worldwide. Several imitations are available. Sadly, the inimitable Tom Love passed away in 2020.

One of the advantages of a shredder is that a capable whitewater paddler can team up with a less experienced partner and form an effective whitewater team. In early July, my son, Adam, and I planned a trip on the iconic Dead River near West Forks. Since his friend, Liz, was visiting, they chose to shred.

Beginning where Spencer Stream enters, the Dead consists of almost continuous whitewater as it tumbles for about 16 miles to West Forks. Flagstaff Dam was releasing 1,800 cubic feet per second, a mostly Class II/III level. The release was perfect for a shredder and an old man in a kayak.

We hired Justin Stimpson, owner of Ironbound Outdoors, to shuttle us to the put-in at Spencer Stream. He operates vans that carry passengers and boats. A trailer is available when necessary. Justin was able to load a small raft, the shredder, a canoe and my kayak on top of a van, and transport 10 participants without difficulty.

The weather was gray and damp when Justin dropped us off at the Spencer Stream put-in. Rainy weather with a chance of thunderstorms was forecast. Fortuitously, the rain never happened.

The first rapid, Spencer Falls, is usually a good indicator of how paddlers will fare on the remainder of the Dead. Turbulent waves and a well-camouflaged hole often flip inexperienced boaters. Adam and Liz styled it.

The next significant rapid is Minefield. A long twisting descent, it gets the name from holes that populate it. We averted the mines.

Exciting Hayden Falls is around the bend. The preferred route is down the middle while dodging several gnarly holes. Getting our whitewater mojo, we aced it.

Several easy rapids precede the next big kahuna, Elephant Rock. The long falls begins at the mouth of Enchanted Stream. We navigated through a succession of large waves and avoided a couple of holes before approaching Elephant Rock near the bottom. Our route of choice was a wave train immediately to the left of the menacing rock. More rapids followed to a sandy beach on the left where we stopped for lunch.

Shortly after an straightforward rapid called Horsefly, the longest falls on the river, Mile Long, begins. We cautiously worked our way around numerous obstacles and pushed through choppy waves on the left at the end.

The final two rapids, Upper and Lower Poplar, are the most challenging. We entered Upper on the left and negotiated through a highway of waves angling right. Lower is immediately below. Our choice was the sporting route on the left plunging through the largest waves of the day before skirting intimidating Pyramid Rock. Past the worst, we maneuvered around numerous boat-munching holes to the finish.

Quick water and gentle waves followed to West Forks. Team Shredder had an outstanding day and I stayed in my kayak.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” relates exciting exploits on eight more Maine whitewater rivers.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals – New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

