BenReuben’s Knishery plans to close for good in mid-September because it has outgrown its small South Portland storefront, its owner said Thursday.

“It was really just a matter of outgrowing the space,” owner Graeme Miller said in an interview. “We’re having our best year yet so far, and we’ve had a lot more catering come around. But it’s not quite big enough here. We want to do more.”

Miller estimated that BenReuben’s is limited to about 900 square feet at its 145 Ocean St. location, where it opened in 2021. “We really don’t have seating for anybody,” he said. “Everybody who comes in is always looking for a proper deli.

BenReuben’s menu features a variety of knishes, along with a selection of sandwiches, sides, soups and sweets.

“One of the main reasons we opened the place was to test to see how big the Jewish community in Maine was, how everyone felt about Jewish food and if a proper Jewish deli was something worth investing in,” Miller continued. “Over the last three years, it’s become glaringly obvious how much it’s needed, and that space isn’t going to provide it for us.”

Miller said he’s looking for a location in Greater Portland for a full Jewish deli, and plans to solicit community help in getting it off the ground. The deli would serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and offer classic Jewish dishes like chopped liver, gribenes, lox and bagels, pickled herring on rye toast and matzo ball soup, along with a deli case stocked with salads and prepared sandwiches.

Miller said, ideally, the new venue would have a parking lot and offer an appealing view. He figures it’ll be about two years before he’s realistically ready to launch.

“But the community outpouring I’ve already had over the last five hours (since posting the closure announcement on social media Thursday morning) is pretty outrageous,” he added. “I’m always open to miracles and opportunities. I’m not one to miss a chance.”

In the meantime, Miller said he’s starting work in the food program at his child’s daycare center, Seedlings to Sunflowers in Gorham. He’ll also keep BenReuben’s catering operation running for now, and noted that news about the catering arm or the forthcoming deli will be available on the store’s Instagram page.

“In my world, it’s either small mom-and-pop shop or big and bold,” Miller said. “We’ve done the mom-and-pop shop, and it’s worked really well. But I’ve been in the industry long enough to know when to do the next phase, and we’re staring at that right now.”

