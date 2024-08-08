Guster on the Ocean is back this weekend. The alternative rock band has a show on Friday at the State Theatre and will be at Thompson’s Point on Saturday and Sunday. The Thompson’s Point shows include sets from Grace Potter, Kevin Morby and Toad the Wet Sprocket, among other acts. Ray Routhier interviewed Toad’s songwriter and guitarist Glen Phillips who shared a big reason why he loves coming to Maine.

St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar in Portland has adjusted its schedule in light of Friday’s rainy forecast. We’ve got the updated details, along with previews of several other events, including South Portland’s Art in the Park and the Wild Blueberry Festival in Gray.

Just because you live in Maine doesn’t mean you can’t be a tourist. It’s easy to forget why so many people flock here. Here are six ways to enjoy Maine as if you were a visitor. Duck boat tour, anyone?

Portland rock group Midnight Breakfast plays Thursday night at Portland House of Music. The band will debut some new tunes and play tracks from last year’s “Bleeding Red” EP and its self-titled album, released in 2021.

You can see a whole bunch of Maine-made movies at the Vacationland Film Festival in Biddeford. Held at City Theater, films will be screened today through Sunday. The schedule features more than 30 films including “The Arc of Oblivion,” “The Antique” and “Butcher’s Crossing.”

The Wild Light art festival and lawn party is Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hewnoaks Artist Residency in Lovell. Along with pop-up exhibits from several visual artists, there will be musical performances by Asha Tamarisa and Myles Bullen. Admission is free.

