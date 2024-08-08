Guster performing at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Photo by Matt Cosby

Guster on the Ocean is back this weekend. The alternative rock band has a show on Friday at the State Theatre and will be at Thompson’s Point on Saturday and Sunday. The Thompson’s Point shows include sets from Grace Potter, Kevin Morby and Toad the Wet Sprocket, among other acts. Ray Routhier interviewed Toad’s songwriter and guitarist Glen Phillips who shared a big reason why he loves coming to Maine.

Related

Why Toad the Wet Sprocket’s frontman loves coming to Maine

The annual St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar in Portland has adjusted its schedule in light of Friday’s rainy forecast. We’ve got the updated details, along with previews of several other events, including South Portland’s Art in the Park and the Wild Blueberry Festival in Gray.

Related

St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar, South Portland Art in the Park, Wild Blueberry Festival in Gray

Visitors witness the power of Thunder Hole, one of the main attractions at Acadia National Park. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel file photo

Just because you live in Maine doesn’t mean you can’t be a tourist. It’s easy to forget why so many people flock here. Here are six ways to enjoy Maine as if you were a visitor. Duck boat tour, anyone?

Related

From landmarks to lobster rolls, 6 ways to play tourist in your own state

Portland-based band Midnight Breakfast. Photo by MJ Gautrau

Portland rock group Midnight Breakfast plays Thursday night at Portland House of Music. The band will debut some new tunes and play tracks from last year’s “Bleeding Red” EP and its self-titled album, released in 2021.

Related

Midnight Breakfast debuting new tunes, WMPG documentary rakes in awards

Werner Herzog in “The Arc of Oblivion.”

You can see a whole bunch of Maine-made movies at the Vacationland Film Festival in Biddeford. Held at City Theater, films will be screened today through Sunday. The schedule features more than 30 films including “The Arc of Oblivion,” “The Antique” and “Butcher’s Crossing.”

Related

Vacationland Film Festival brings Maine-made movies to Biddeford

Hewnoaks in Lovell presents the Wild Light art festival & lawn party on Saturday. Photo by Ezrah Churchill

The Wild Light art festival and lawn party is Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hewnoaks Artist Residency in Lovell. Along with pop-up exhibits from several visual artists, there will be musical performances by Asha Tamarisa and Myles Bullen. Admission is free.

Related

Hewnoaks is throwing a big (free) party in Lovell

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles