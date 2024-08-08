Newspaper headlines sway public opinion. Reading actual news articles may get skipped, but the headlines? They’re scanned. Examples of the spin: ‘The S&P 500 has rallied, but there is still a 58% chance of a recession” or: ‘The age-old question looks different now. Will it matter to young voters?”

Opinions, often published under analysis, give us more spin and angst, with headlines like: “Republicans feel euphoric” or “Democrats feel doomed.”

Here are some of my own headlines to illustrate my point.

“Newspapers win prizes in journalism. Will it matter to canceling subscribers?”

“The lauded NYT, WaPo and WSJ, are read by millions, but has the public lost trust?”

“Reluctant reporters work hard for media clicks, perplexing readers. Is the partisan division media-driven?”

The media has been putting a thumb on the scales. Newspapers have been skewering one candidate while giving a pass to the other. This gets picked up by other news outlets and the toxic messages spread. Our free press, so crucial to democracy, is meant to inform. Present facts instead of spin. Let us decide for ourselves.

Jennifer Morris

South Portland

Copy the Story Link