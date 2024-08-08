Citizens are struggling to understand why the town of Bridgton has a Land Use Code in place that puts hundreds of residents in the path of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, that is not visible to the naked eye, and is known to aggravate heart and lung conditions. The EPA recognizes and continues to strengthen its air quality standards in accordance with the Clean Air Act, to protect Americans from this harmful pollution and its costly health impacts.

The current ordinance allows extractive mining, complete with blasting and rock crushing, in an area adjacent to hundreds of residences. Low-impact commercial uses would be acceptable, but blasting and daily rock crushing at a quarry off Route 302, that sends plumes to nearby neighborhoods and visitors to Pleasant Mountain and Moose Pond, should not be acceptable. How can the town justify exposing any person to these health dangers? What is of more importance, people’s health or the slightly lower cost of rocks?

In addition to the health implications, there is potential for damage to home foundations and wells in the area. The taxpayers will end up footing the bill for their health care and the cost of home repairs. This does not feel right. Business profits and the town experiences growth, but the locals pay more than their fair share.

Bridgton residents should engage their town and state representatives to ensure that they will not be caught by surprise.

June Sleeper

Bridgton

Copy the Story Link