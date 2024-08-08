Donald Trump’s words do not sound presidential. They fail to inspire us to trust in his leadership of America. He says that he alone can fix whatever he believes is wrong in our lives as citizens.

His is the vision not of a resident, but of a dictator.

Nelson Hart
Gorham

