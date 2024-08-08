The Lincoln Festival Chorus will sing the Franz Schubert Mass in G at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, 125 Townsend Ave.

The performance will be conducted by Artistic Director Linda Blanchard with professional soloists and orchestra. Composed in just a week in 1815 when the composer was 18, the Mass in G features the charming melodic writing and charm for which Schubert is known. The soloists for this work will be soprano Erin Chenard, tenor David Myers-Wakeman and bass John David Adams.

As a special treat, David Myers-Wakeman will sing two arrangements of The Platters hits arranged by accompanist Sean Fleming, including “My Prayer” and “Red Sails in the Sunset.” Also featured will be several Aaron Copland works sung by the chorus and soloist John Adams from his “Old American Songs” sets and his opera, “The Tender Land.”

Tickets are $20 and are available online at lincolnartsfestival.org or at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Boothbay Harbor. They may also be purchased at the door starting 30 minutes prior to each performance. For more information, contact Lincoln Arts Festival at 633-3913 or lincolnartsfestivalbbh@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link