When Erin Fontaine’s plane landed in Frankfurt, Germany, at 6 a.m. local time on Thursday, she had just woken up. The 19-year-old Mainer was headed to Vienna, Austria, to see her second-ever Taylor Swift concert.

Fontaine, who is from Augusta, had dozens of seven-hour-old texts from friends and coworkers asking how she was and if she had left from Boston Logan International Airport yet.

Her mom, Amanda, had texted, too. “When did you find out? Whole plane talking about it?”

Fontaine was confused. She texted back, “Find out what?”

Seven hours earlier, right after her plane had taken off, news broke that Swift’s three concerts in Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium had been canceled by event organizers after Austrian officials arrested two suspects who allegedly planned an attack on the concerts. The primary suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, had become radicalized online and taken an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State, officials said.

Related Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three shows for everyone’s safety,” event organizer Barracuda Music posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

Fontaine, who was traveling with her grandmother, couldn’t believe it at first. Some on her plane who were headed to the same concert were visibly upset and afraid. Others had mixed emotions, she said — glad the concert was canceled but frustrated at the state of violence in the world and the cost of travel. Taylor Swift fans who had traveled to Vienna from around the world were devastated by the news.

Ticket costs for the more than 170,000 people who planned to attend the sold-out concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday should be automatically refunded in 10 business days, concert organizers said.

But Fontaine, who works full-time and took several days off to travel abroad for the first time, spent $500 per night for hotels and $1,000 for a round-trip flight. The concert ticket was about $400, and she said getting it refunded “didn’t really make a dent.”

Many tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour in the U.S. average well over $1,000 each, and Fontaine said prices she saw for the “worst” seats were about $2,500. It made more sense, she said, to go abroad, where the tickets are cheaper and where she could see a new place.

“I was kinda in shock because I was like, ‘No way I spend so much money to come here for this to happen,'” Fontaine said via text message on Thursday.

Fontaine decided to continue on to Vienna anyway, assured at the Frankfurt airport that travel to Vienna was safe. She has a day trip to the Alps planned for Saturday, and she flies back on Monday.

On Thursday, she spent her afternoon watching the Olympics in German on the TV at the restaurant in her hotel.

She said she would still go to Taylor Swift concerts in the future. Ultimately, she said, organizers did the right thing by canceling the shows. Other fans are torn, she said, with some thankful for the cancellations but also upset about the loss of time and money.

“At the end of the day,” Fontaine said, “I’m in Vienna and everyone else here will be learning that sometimes things don’t work out and you just have to deal with it and make the best of it.”

Copy the Story Link