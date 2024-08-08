It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Danielle Lynn Abbott, 41 of Saco, formerly of Farmingdale.

Danielle was born in Augusta, Maine on Aug. 13, 1982, to Pam Magee and Darren Vogel.

She attended school in Farmingdale, graduating from Hall-Dale High School where she made many lifelong friends. She worked for many years as a CNA, and later in retail establishments.

She enjoyed spending time with family, making crafts, and watching movies.

She was predeceased by: her grandparents, Virginia and Walter True, and Marjorie A. Tripp and Jack Vogel; aunts, Marcia Adams, Diane Gaudet, Donna Doray and Carol True; and uncles, Jack D. Vogel and Joel W Vogel Tripp.

She is survived by: three children, Ashtyn Abbott of Farmingdale, and Dannielynn and Brooklynn Magee of Gardiner; her parents, Pam and Mark Magee of Gardiner, and Darren Vogel and wife Misty of China; her sisters, Cristina Holman of Augusta, and Jasmine Leonard and husband Kent of Chelsea; her brothers, Justin Brown of Whitefield, Elijah Vogel of Lewiston, and Ricki George and wife Michelle of Saco; grandmother, Ada Mulvey of Richmond; grandfather, Paul Magee Sr. of Augusta; her aunt, Sharon and Glenn Mercier of Sidney; uncle, Paul and Sandy Magee of Farmingdale; aunt, Lynda and Pete Martin of Sidney; uncle, Tim Tibbitts of Augusta; uncle, Jim and Mary Vogel of Belgrade; aunt, Mary and Chris Read of China; and Patti Tripp of Randolph. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at 1 p.m. The service will be held at Calvary Foursquare Church in Gardiner, located at 109 Old Brunswick Road, Gardiner, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Family Violence Project, P.O. Box 304, Augusta, ME 04332.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: StrongHancock.com.

Copy the Story Link