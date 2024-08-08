Tracy, Bernard 84, of Biddeford, August 2. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., August 12, Holy Cross Church, South Portland.
Tracy, Bernard 84, of Biddeford, August 2. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., August 12, Holy Cross Church, South Portland.
