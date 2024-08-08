SAINT-DENIS, France — Noah Lyles lost the Olympic 200 meters Thursday, falling to Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, then being tended to by medics who carted him off the track in a wheelchair. Later, wearing a mask as he spoke with reporters, Lyles said he had COVID.

After crossing the line third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his back and writhed around in pain, staying down for nearly 30 seconds before getting up, asking for water and getting to the wheelchair.

It’s the second straight Olympics the virus has played a major role in Lyles’ trip to the Games. He also won the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, and he has said the empty stands and the year-long delay before the Games led to depression that hampered his performance and inspired his road to Paris.

Tebogo, 21, led wire-to-wire and won in 19.46 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history, but .15 slower than Lyles’ top time. Kenny Bednarek finished in 19.62 for his second straight silver, and Lyles, four nights after winning a close-as-can-be 100, ran the curve in 19.70.

The first sign something might be wrong came a night earlier when Lyles finished second in a lackluster semifinal, then left the track without talking to reporters to head to the medical tent. His coach said he was fine. It became clear he was not when Tebogo and Bednarek reached the curve in the final.

Lyles was trailing as they headed into the homestretch, which is usually where he puts on a trademark closing finish that has always been the best part of this race. This time – nothing. Only a desperate push to the line then a collapse onto the purple track.

WATER POLO: The U.S. women’s water polo team was eliminated by Australia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics on Thursday night, ending its run for a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Australia went 6 for 6 in a penalty shootout and goalkeeper Gabi Palm denied Maddie Musselman on the last attempt of the tiebreaker, sending the Aussies into the final. It was Australia’s third win of the Paris Games via penalty shootout.

Next up for Australia is Spain, which advanced with a 19-18 victory over the Netherlands in a penalty shootout. The gold-medal match is on Saturday at Paris La Defense Arena.

The U.S. blew a 5-2 halftime lead in its second loss of the Paris Games and third loss at the Olympics overall since it dropped the 2008 final against the Netherlands. It went 5-0-1 in London, 6-0 in Rio de Janeiro and 6-1 in Tokyo.

No team – men’s or women’s – has won four straight water polo titles at the Olympics.

MEN’S FIELD HOCKEY: A sprinkler inexplicably went off and delayed play for a couple of minutes. A dramatic shootout victory set off a wild celebration that was interrupted briefly when a scuffle almost broke out.

The men’s Olympic field hockey final had a little bit of everything. And now the Netherlands has gold for the first time in more than two decades.

Duco Telgenkamp scored the golden goal in the shootout to give the Dutch the title at the Paris Games with a 2-1 victory over Germany. It’s the Netherlands’ first gold in men’s hockey at the Olympics since 2000 and third in the country’s history.

As Dutch players piled on each other in the corner to celebrate, Germany’s Niklas Wellen took exception and began shoving a rival, leading officials to separate the teams.

The tensions were much different than the confusion nearly an hour earlier when water began spraying the sideline and field 3:28 into the third quarter. Workers ran over to stop the shower, and the crowd at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium cheered when the water went off after about two minutes.

CYCLING: World champion Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand won the Olympic title in the women’s keirin at the Paris Games on Thursday night, holding off Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw and Britain’s Emma Finucane in a sprint to the finish line.

In the men’s omnium, Benjamin Thomas of France overcame a crash in the concluding points race to hold off Portugal’s Iúri Leitão for gold. He finished with 164 points, Leitão had 153 and Fabio van den Bossche of Belgium took bronze with 131.

The keirin is a sprint race involving six riders who begin by pacing for three laps behind a motorized scooter. When it pulls off, the riders are left with three laps to conduct an elbow-to-elbow, high-speed dash to the finish.

SPORT CLIMBING: Sam Watson leaves the Paris Games with another world record in speed sport climbing but without the Olympic gold medal.

The American broke the speed world record on Thursday for the second time at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the feat came in the fight for the bronze after he was eliminated in the semifinals.

The 18-year-old Watson, the heavy favorite for the gold, lost to Wu Peng of China in the semifinals before setting a record of 4.74 seconds in the third-place heat. Leonardo Veddriq of Indonesia won the gold with a time of 4.75 in the final. Wu ended with 4.77.

WOMEN’S GOLF: Morgane Metraux had eight 3s on her card on the front nine – an 8-under 28 – until getting slowed by the wind and a bad shot at the wrong time. She still had a 6-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead over Ruoning Yin of China at the halfway point of the women’s golf competition.

WRESTLING: Vinesh Phogat, the Indian woman who qualified for the Olympic final at 50 kilograms and then was disqualified for barely missing weight, announced her retirement on social media on Thursday.

In a post translated from Hindi, Phogat said: “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024.”

United World Wrestling, the sport’s governing body, disqualified Phogat on Wednesday morning. Team India said she was 100 grams – about a fifth of a pound – over the weight limit. Instead of becoming India’s first woman to compete in an Olympic final, she went home empty-handed.

CYCLING: A longtime stalwart of the U.S. women’s pursuit squad, Chloe Dygert teamed with newly minted Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente and Lily Williams to beat New Zealand in the finals. And in doing so, Dygert was able to finally hear her nation’s anthem while standing on the top step of the podium.

