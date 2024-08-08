The state is giving $5.8 million to 109 small businesses across Maine to help them recover from severe winter storms, Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday.

The grants, which range from around $2,000 to $100,000, will be awarded by the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development to businesses across industries that were affected by the storms in December and January.

The money is part of a $60 million storm relief package approved by Mills and the Legislature in May. That included $21.2 million awarded last month to rebuild or repair 68 working waterfronts.

Related January storms leave many working waterfronts in Maine adrift

The $5.8 million for small businesses is the first round of money awarded from the $10 million Business Recovery and Resilience Fund. The state intends to issue a second round of grants with remaining funding over the next few months.

The money will be given to businesses and organizations across all 16 Maine counties for design, permitting and construction costs of projects that address both recovery from damage caused by winter storms over the last year and future storm prevention.

The state said these grants are conditional, following a review of the businesses’ eligible project proposals. Eligible projects include upgrades to infrastructure and drainage systems, moving electrical or business equipment or the business itself to a safer location and investing in insurance.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link