TENNIS

NATIONAL BANK OPEN: Top-seeded Coco Gauff routed Yafan Wang 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday in the second round in Toronto.

Preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, Gauff played her first hard-court match since the Miami Open in April.

“It’s not easy transitioning from all these different surfaces in such a short amount of time,” said the 20-year-old American, coming off a third-round loss on clay in the Paris Olympics. “Happy to get pushed through.”

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open winner, faced Yue Yuan in the night session. Fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko outlasted Paula Badosa 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Badosa won the Washington title Sunday in her comeback from a back injury.

No. 5 Daria Kasatkina, No. 6 Liudmila Samsonova, No. 8 Emma Navarro and No. 10 Anna Kalinskaya advanced. No. 7 Madison Keys retired from her match against Peyton Stearns because of a thigh injury while down 3-0 in the third set.

• Top-ranked Jannik Sinner opened his National Bank Open title defense with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric in Montreal the National Bank Open.

Sinner missed the Olympics because of tonsillitis after a quarterfinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon. In January, Sinner beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final for his first Grand Slam title.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev routed Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-1 for his ATP Tour-leading 48th match victory of the year.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat third-seeded Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, and Kei Nishikori topped eighth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4. Medvedev, the Russian who won the 2021 U.S. Open, had 17 unforced errors and won just 32% of his second-serve points.

CINCINNATI OPEN: Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, less than a week after the 37-year-old from Serbia collected his first Olympic gold medal.

The Cincinnati event announced his withdrawal. Djokovic won last year’s title there; this year’s tournament starts next week and serves as a hard-court tuneup ahead of the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins in New York on Aug. 26. The draw is Aug. 22.

Djokovic is the defending champion at the U.S. Open. He won his 24th career major championship there in 2023.

He defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Sunday in the men’s singles final at the Paris Games.

CROSSFIT GAMES

COMPETITOR DIES: A Serbian competitor in the CrossFit Games has died while competing in a swimming event Thursday morning at a lake near Fort Worth, Texas.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said during a news conference that they were “deeply saddened” and were working with authorities on the investigation into the death of one of their athletes at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the athlete as 28-year-old Lazar Dukic of Serbia. The medical examiner’s office had not yet listed his cause of death.

An official with the Fort Worth Fire Department said they were called out around 8 a.m. to assist police because there was “a participant in the water that was down and hadn’t been seen in some point in time.” Police said that officers who were working the event were told that a participant was unaccounted for after last being seen in the water and then not resurfacing.

SOCCER

PEPE RETIRES: Portugal defender Pepe announced his retirement from soccer on Thursday at the age of 41.

The last game of the Brazilian-born center back’s career was for Portugal in its penalty-shootout loss to France in the European Championship quarterfinals last month. He was in tears after the game.

Pepe announced his retirement on social media.

He made 141 appearances for Portugal, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (211) and João Moutinho (146).

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Liberty Media, owner of Formula One Group, confirmed that it is under investigation by the Justice Department for denying Andretti Global entry into the Formula 1 World Championship.

“We intend to fully cooperate with that investigation, including any related request for information,” Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said during a conference call Thursday.

The F1 rejection in January came after a six-month review of Andretti’s application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as General Motors, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand. The bid would expand the current 10-team grid to accommodate a two-car American team.

