The Coast Guard raised the battered Jacob Pike from the bottom of the New Meadows River in Harpswell on Wednesday, more than seven months after the fishing vessel sank during a brutal winter storm.

The ship was salvaged in a 20-hour operation. Divers placed a chain and six air bags beneath the stern. After the 83-foot wooden boat broke the surface, the crew began pumping water out of the vessel.

Maine Department of Environmental Protection was on scene throughout the process. Although DEP staff did not collect water quality samples, they monitored the intermittent dispersal of the oil sheen.

As the boat emerged, its underbelly indicated that despite damage to the structure from months underwater, it was seaworthy enough to be towed by Determination Marine to Turner’s Island for disposal.

It wasn’t a one-off mission. Local, state and federal agencies have collaborated for months to come up with a plan.

“The plan was a comprehensive effort to ensure the protection of the local fishery and environment,” said Christopher Hopper, DEP Division of Response Services director, noting there were no reports of impact on local oyster beds or marine wildlife.

What happened to the Jacob Pike?

The Jacob Pike, built in 1949, spent most of its life as a commercial vessel in the sardine industry. When it was found under water on Jan. 10, uninsured with expired certificates, the cause of its demise was tough to pinpoint.

According to Coast Guard Lt. Pamela Manns, it’s believed that a hatch was left open, causing the vessel to fill with water and sink. While the total amount of oil on board is unknown, the fuel tank can hold up to 1,000 gallons.

After the vessel sank, the Coast Guard’s Pollution Response Team observed significant oil sheening in the water. A Notice of Federal Interest and Administrative Orders were placed, directing the boat’s owner, Cyrus Cleary, to address the pollution. When it was clear clean u” would not occur, the Coast Guard issued a Notice of Federal Assumption and took control of the response — monitoring the vessel, raising it to the surface and disposing of it.

“It’s rare we issue a federal case,” said Manns. “To put things into perspective, in my 18 years of service, I’ve never had to do it. Our highest-ranking commandant had to sign off on approval to dip into the fund.”

The Federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund is a multi-billion dollar funding source established to pay removal costs from oil spills in U.S. navigable waters. Cleary will be billed later for the response costs, which include those paid for by the fund in addition to those incurred by other agencies who dedicated personnel and equipment to the recovery effort.

Coast Guard Response Department Head Frank Kulesa estimates the total costs will be around $300,000.

Monitoring the oil

The Coast Guard hired Clean Harbors to mitigate any pollution. They placed a floating oil boom around the sunken vessel, removed 400 gallons of oily water, and extracted 11 marine batteries. Due to the risk of diver entanglement, the decision was made to fully raise the ship, prompting the Aug. 7 operation.

“This is not our first step,” said Manns. “We monitored the vessel through winter storms to ensure the booms held tight – to prevent a larger disaster from happening.”

Manns explained there are two types of boom: hard boom, a plastic float that moves with the tide and keeps the oil from spreading, and soft boom, also known as “sausage boom” because of its shape, which is made out of absorbent material.

Hard boom prevents the outward flow of oil, and the soft boom absorbs what “sneaks away.” Skimmers were also used to catch what trickled past the double barrier.

A team effort

Since sinking, the Jacob Pike has posed an environmental threat. When Harpswell Harbormaster Paul Plummer contacted Cleary, who failed to take appropriate action, local officials pooled together to strategize.

“The Coast Guard doesn’t operate in a vacuum,” said Manns. “We relied on the expertise of the DEP, who knows the waterway; NOAA, to inform us what species could be impacted; and the town of Harpswell.”

“The size and scope of this project were beyond the town’s capacity, so it was key to have partners at various levels of government, particularly the Coast Guard, taking the lead,” said Harpswell Town Administrator Kristi Eiane. “Addressing the pollution ensures the clean waters we depend on can thrive.”

Manns agreed, highlighting the importance of swift, collaborative operations. “Anytime there is oil, it’s a cause for concern to the Coast Guard because we love these and want to keep them safe for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

