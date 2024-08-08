Officer Clark named

Employee of Quarter

The Westbrook Police Department announced that Officer Kerry Clark has been selected as its Employee of the Quarter.

“Officer Clark had a very busy and productive quarter for us,” the department wrote in an announcement. “During the last quarter she was involved in a couple of critical incidents. In both incidents, she performed exceptionally, negotiating with impaired and irrational suspects, exhibiting excellent officer safety skills, and working to bring both instances to safe endings.”

Clark was “very active doing community policing activities” throughout the community, including an event for children at Westbrook Pointe and was very busy with her K-9, Desi. The post said she served as a field training officer for part of the last quarter and is a “well-liked and respected officer, with a positive demeanor, a high level of competency, and she produces a high quality of work consistently.”

Activities at the Common

There will be free summer lunches for kids at Westbrook Common from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9.

Kids can attend a storytime presented by the Walker Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 9. A free figure drawing class with local drawing instructor Patrick Corey will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Fitness instructor Erin Curren will lead a Nia class, a non-impact aerobic workout, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10.

Advertisement

There will be line dancing at the Common from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Summer concerts

Cover band No Guts, No Glory is playing an ’80s night free concert with a costume contest at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, Vallee Square. Free.

Sean Mencher will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. A $10-$15 donation is suggested.

Phil ‘n the Blanks plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Riverbank Park, for a free summer concert.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 7, 1974, that Yvonne Adams entertained members of the Saccarappa Grange with violin solos at a picnic at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth.

Copy the Story Link