Maine State Music Theatre is closing out its 2024 season with a jukebox musical about a woman whose juggernaut of hit pop songs became synonymous with the music of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

But “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is much more than a walk down memory lane. It’s a roller coaster of jaunting highs and soul-stirring lows that make the biographical musical truly beautiful.

Many remember Carole King as a chart-topping solo artist who released well-known ‘70s hits such as “It’s Too Late” and “I Feel the Earth Move” but don’t realize that she was instrumental in shaping the sound of the ’60s, co-writing songs for the biggest musical acts of the time. The Drifters, The Shirelles, The Righteous Brothers, The Monkeys and Aretha Franklin were just a few of the recording artists for whom King composed 118 pop hits. Songs included “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday” and “Locomotion,” which turned Little Eva, whom King had hired as a babysitter, into a teen sensation.

King, born Carole Klein, sold her first song at age 16, winning over legendary music producer Don Kirshner with “It Might as Well Rain Until September.” Although high school age, the precocious King was attending Queens College, where she would meet lyricist Gerry Goffin, her songwriting partner and husband.

Maine State Music Theatre has cast the dynamic Kyra Kennedy to play King. Kennedy delivers a performance that inspires the audience to champion King’s meteoric rise from obscurity and embrace the heart-wrenching low points in King’s rocky marriage with Goffin, played by Jeff Sullivan.

She’s determined, humble and passionate, all rolled into one. Songs such as “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” showcase her rich vocals and emotional vibrato, and her full powerhouse potential is unleashed in the Act 2 song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” written for Aretha Franklin.

Sullivan compliments with a performance that highlights Goffin’s genius and emotional instability. Duets with Kennedy such as “Take Good Care of My Baby” are charged with energy, capturing King and Goffin’s songwriting chemistry.

The musical also features Kathryn Boswell and Nick Moulton as the songwriting duo Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, friends and songwriting rivals of King and Goffin. Boswell lights up the stage with her spunky portrayal, and Moulton adds just the right touch of humor as her hypochondriac partner, Mann. “You’ve Got a Friend” is an emotionally charged highlight, sung by the pair with Kennedy and Reed Campbell as a memorable Kirshner. Moulton rocks out on the fantastic “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.”

The musical is packed with talent, with actors slipping into various roles to bring the musical acts of the ’60s to the Brunswick stage. The ultra-deep voiced Seth Eliser stands out, slipping into roles that include Neil Sedaka and one-half of The Righteous Brothers (joined by Randy Cain).

The Drifters (DeShawn Bowens, Trevail Maurice, Alfie Parker, Jr., Jeremiah Valentino Porter) and The Shirelles (Candace Haynes, Paris Porché Richardson, Giselle Amarisa Watts, Mikayla White) are a pure delight as they sing and sashay across the stage in ’60s-style choreography by director/choreographer Parker Esse and associate choreographer Alfie Parker, Jr.

White also slips into the role of Little Eva on “Locomotion,” featuring her and the ensemble executing the song’s thoroughly entertaining dance moves.

Charis Leos lends her own brand of flair, appearing periodically throughout the musical as King’s mother, Genie Klein, and ensemble member Mary Beth Donahoe steps into the limelight as King’s friend, Betty.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” beautifully pays tribute to one of America’s most prolific and successful female songwriters. The nearly sold-out run is a fitting closer for Maine State’s successful season.

