My thanks to President Biden for proposing changes to the Supreme Court, including term limits of 18 years, adopting a formal code of ethics, and a constitutional amendment limiting presidential powers.

The majority court seems stuck in an academic exercise of what the words of the Constitution meant when first adopted, rather than how they might apply in today’s world. Where is their common sense? Recent decisions are and will have increasingly devastating real-world consequences, such as requiring women to carry unwanted or unsafe pregnancies; putting both adults and children at increased risk of slaughter from functionally semi-automatic weapons; reducing rights of minority voters; turning over very complex technical, professional decisions from subject experts to nonexpert legal scholars; and giving the president broad immunity from being held accountable for what would otherwise be considered illegal or criminal acts while serving.

I keep wondering: What kind of world do they want us to live in? These justices seem completely disconnected from how the decisions they are making from the bench are actually playing out in the lives of the rest of us. They are fueling chaos and must be reined in.

Sally Stockwell

Cumberland Center

