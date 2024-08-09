A 47-year-old Naples man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Portland last week.

Aaron Karp was taken into custody at the Portland police station Thursday evening when he surrendered after learning officers had a warrant for his arrest. He is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail, which lists his charge as homicide.

Police announced his arrest Friday morning and said no other details about the case are being released.

The department has released little information about the shooting since it was reported around 8:45 p.m. on July 30 near Morrill’s Corner. Susan McHugh, 54, of Gray, died after being taken to Maine Medical Center and her death was later ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In the days after, police would only confirm that McHugh had died and others were injured, but said they could not release more information because of the ongoing investigation.

They later said the other victims included a 45-year-old man from New Hampshire, who was released from the hospital the night of the shooting, a 48-year-old man from Yarmouth and a 51-year-old man from Gray, who have since been released from the hospital.

Several days after the shooting, Portland police and several state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a house in Gray. People in the area told NewsCenter Maine that an armored vehicle blocked the driveway during the search and a U-Haul later left the driveway with a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Portland police Chief Mark Dubois thanked his investigators in a statement Friday, saying “their tireless efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice are a testament to the hard work they do each and every day.”

“I also want to acknowledge the frustration many have felt with a perceived lack of transparency when it comes to this case,” Dubois said. “As I’ve mentioned before, our top priority in every case is to make sure the individuals responsible are brought to justice. At times, this includes not providing details to the public that some may seem benign, but in the reality of the case, are very much not benign. We appreciate everyone’s understanding when it comes to this matter.”

Police have not released any details about how the shooting unfolded or the connection between Karp and the victims. A court file for Karp was not immediately available Friday morning.

On his Facebook page, Karp describes himself as a tattoo artist at Almost Famous Tattoos & Piercings, which is next to the shooting scene, and has several pictures showing he is a member of the Outlaws motorcycle club.

Dubois said police have not made any other arrests in connection to the shooting, but the investigation remains “very active.” Portland police are working with local, state and federal agencies. Investigators are urging anyone with information about the case to call them at 207-874-8575.

“This is just the beginning, as we will continue to work with the Office of the Maine Attorney General to build our case as we look for justice for Ms. McHugh,” Dubois said.

After her death, McHugh was remembered by friends a loving mother and grandmother and a cherished member of Portland’s restaurant and bar community. She became involved in the scene while her husband worked as a bouncer at Fore Play Sports Bar and other bars, friends said.

“There was not a bad bone in this woman’s body,” said friend Rochelle Albert. “She was just such an amazing woman. I never thought I would lose someone to a tragedy like this or in this way. It feels very tragic and it feels a little unfair.”

Another friend, Nicole Barter, said McHugh had been proud to buy her first house, where she had a garden full of perennial plants and vegetables.

“What really sticks with me is how much she loved her family,” Barter said. “She was all about family.”

This story will be updated.

