COLCHESTER, Vt. – Elizabeth Boyd Barclay Wales died on July 30, 2024 in Colchester, Vt. She was born in Riverton, NJ, April 5, 1925, daughter of Therese Spackman and Richard D. Barclay.

Predeceased by her husband Ozzie in 2008, she is also predeceased by her three siblings, Walter, Emily, and Dick. She is survived by her four children, Peter Wales and his wife Lorna of New Gloucester, Maine, Sally Wales and her husband Steve Salls of Burlington, Vt., Joannie Wales and her partner Leigh Steele of Burlington, Vt., Emily Wales and her husband Geoff Dennis of Little Compton, RI. She also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren and their spouses, Anna Cottrell and her wife Kris Rotondo, Jared and Tiana Wales, and Erika and Corey MacDonald. Betsy is also survived by five great grandchildren.

For a full obituary please visit: https://www.gregorycremation.com/obituaries/Betsy-Wales?obId=32617046

