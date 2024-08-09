ORR’S ISLAND – Wesley Wellington Gagne, 37, passed away July 29, 2024 after a brief illness.

He was born Feb. 12, 1987, the son of Wayne and Diane Gagne.﻿

Wesley attended Mt. Ararat High School (Topsham), MCI Academy (Pittsfield), and graduated from Milford Academy (New Berlin, N.Y.). He attended a training school in Scotland for operating ROVs and enjoyed his time there exploring and meeting people.

As a child, Wesley enjoyed his time as an island boy swimming and fishing at the wharf, going to the beach and riding bikes. Spending part of his summers and vacations in Quimby with his Nanny and PopPop whether it be swimming, fishing, sledding or snowmobiling were some of his best childhood memories. Playing baseball and football was a passion of his and a huge part of his growing up. He met many wonderful friends along the way.

As an adult Wesley enjoyed football, disc golf, landscaping/gardening, cornhole, and spending time with his friends and family. He will be fondly remembered as “Dude” to his niece and nephews. His daughter, Harper, was the light of his world, he did everything he could to make sure she was living her best life. His larger-than-life presence will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

He is survived by his daughter, Harper; his sisters Hillary Ramsay, and Bailey White and her husband Justin; paternal grandparents Lee and Mary Gagne; nephews Aidan, Garrett and Jackson Ramsay, niece, Emmalynn White; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Wally and Donna Lawson (Locke), Joseph Wayne and Susan Leet; and brother-in-law, Jamie Ramsay.

A graveside service will be held at the Bailey Island Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, with a reception to follow at Bailey Island Library Hall from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice or to a trust account

for his daughter, Harper,

payable to:

Wayne Gagne

6 Wildberry Hollow,

Orr’s Island, ME 04066

Copy the Story Link