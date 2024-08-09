This is a rough period for U.S. Sen. JD Vance. Since becoming Donald Trump‘s running mate, he has awoken to headlines like these:

Politico:“JD Vance Has a Bunch of Weird Views on Gender”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mark Lynn Ferguson has written about Appalachia for nearly 15 years and leads the magazine Woodshed: An Appalachian Joint. He splits his time between Alexandria and Roanoke, Virginia.

New York Magazine: “JD Vance Can’t Stop Saying the Dumbest Things Imaginable”

The Guardian: “From rising star to potential liability: How JD Vance’s fortunes have turned”

It seems the rest of the country is catching up with us mountain folk. Since Vance’s hillbilly-bashing memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” dropped in 2016, Appalachian thinkers have criticized its stereotypes, including me. The Tribune published my critique of Vance in 2016. In it, I called him “unforgiving” and slammed his gross portrayal of all hillbillies as violent, shiftless drug addicts.

One thing I didn’t say at the time — though I detested Vance’s generalizations, I still held some modicum of respect for him because, as a Republican, he had the nerve to call Trump out. In October 2016, he tweeted: “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible.” When the world saw Trump brag about grabbing women’s vaginas, Vance tweeted, “What percentage of the American population has @realdonaldtrump sexually assaulted?”

Recently publicized correspondence shows that, around this time, Vance also joined a San Francisco pride celebration and said it was “nice to see a lot of happy people” there. He even signed an email to a transgender friend, “love you.”

I, of course, knew nothing about Vance’s personal life then, but he did strike me as thoughtful, if a bit naive. I figured, as he aged, he’d see mountain people in a new light, becoming more sensible, more balanced. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Since then, he’s called LGBTQ+ people groomers, women who don’t have children miserable and no-fault divorce a “great trick” played by the sexual revolution. In one bizarre video, he says parents should have more power in the democratic process than nonparents.

For me, this stunning about-face was like watching Anakin Skywalker go to the Dark Side of the Force. As I did while “Star Wars: Episode III” played on the big screen, I kept thinking, “Dude, you’re better than this. Turn back!”

Instead, Vance ran for the U.S. Senate and kissed the proverbial ring of a man he once said may be “America’s Hitler,” winning Trump’s endorsement.

“When we got to know each other, he liked me,” Trump said of Vance, “maybe more than anybody liked me.”

That alignment might have curtailed Vance’s wild vacillations because, contrary to some of his ramblings, Trump’s actions are eerily consistent.

Long before attempting to sway the 2020 election, Trump made his disregard for the democratic process clear by praising Chinese President Xi Jinping as “president for life” and saying, “I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.” Trump’s threats to persecute opponents via the Department of Justice are no real surprise either. He once tried to appoint an acting attorney general who posited that the Department of Justice “is not independent.” The former president also says he wants to deport up to 11 million migrants. If he’s elected, you can bet he’ll try because Trump is Trump. For all his faults, this man lays his cards on the table.

Vance, though, discards over and over again, always creating a new hand, like life is one big rummy game.

When he became a vice presidential candidate contender, Vance went from opposing practically all abortions nationwide, even in cases of incest and rape, to deferring to Trump’s position, suddenly supporting “states making the decision.”

After asking how many people Trump sexually assaulted and countless statements about the sanctity of family, Vance stood outside the courtroom where Trump was on trial for using hush money to hide his marital affair. There, Vance bashed the prosecution’s star witness.

Even Vance’s personal life is a study in contradictions. While he rubbed shoulders with podcaster Jack Murphy, who once advocated raping feminists, Vance’s wife, Usha, worked at a Washington, D.C., law firm described as “woke” and “radically progressive” by The American Lawyer.

To this day, the couple lives in a lefty Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood, where more than 80% of residents voted for Biden in 2020. I know because my husband and I have an apartment a few blocks from them. In Cincinnati, the Vances bought in another progressive neighborhood, and it’s hard to imagine why. They’ve surely alienated every liberal they know.

Regardless, during last month’s Republican National Convention, Usha said her husband remained the same JD she met at Yale University. I laughed. How is that remotely possible? He’s not even the same JD we saw a few years back. Heck, I’m not even sure he’s the same JD at work as he is at home.

This leaves a lot of folks on both sides of the aisle scratching their heads and asking which version of Vance to believe.

After watching him for years, I’d say all and none. Vance is a shape-shifting opportunist. He will bend his viewpoint to whatever is advantageous. He’ll morph to climb, and personally, I find his lack of conviction as alarming as his newly radicalized politics.

But, then again, maybe it takes moral fluidity to go from total obscurity to vice presidential candidate in under 10 years. Maybe it will take hyper-relativism to weather the bad press Vance faces now.

One thing is for sure — Vance is not giving up. He’s worked too hard and come too far.

In an era of ceaseless distractions and microscopic attention spans, I think he will pivot, pivot, pivot, and wait out the storm. After a few thousand scrolls, voters may forget about the troublesome clips and tweets that have surfaced. It happened with Trump’s “grab them by their (vulgarity)” video, so why not again?

And Vance is only 40 years old. If he survives these headlines and continues to morph, he may prove to be the perfect kind of politician for this click-driven century.

